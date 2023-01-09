Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Bears, Ryan Poles May and May Not Re-Sign David Montgomery
Why Bears may and may not re-sign David Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears finish their evaluations of the 2022 season and turn their eyes towards 2023, one of the first things they’ll do is determine who should stay and who should go. After a 3-14 campaign, there should be significant turnover on the roster. Too many players didn’t play at a high enough level and need to be replaced. On the other hand, others proved that they bought into Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ vision for the franchise, performed well on Sundays and earned a job moving forward. Based on how Poles gushed about Cole Kmet, it’s safe to assume he’ll be a part of the Bears’ long term plans. We can assume most of the other young players will stick around too as the team continues to build its foundation. The biggest question could be if David Montgomery returns.
Bears Rolling Over 4th Most Cap Space From 2022 to 2023 NFL Season
Bears rolling over 4th most cap space from 2022 to 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are almost at the wild card round and that can only mean one thing – the NFL playoffs are underway, the Super Bowl is near, the Lombardi Trophy is up for grabs and the offseason is on its way.
Source: Bears Expected to Hire Kevin Warren as New CEO/President
Source: Bears expected to hire Kevin Warren as CEO/President originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, as their next CEO/President, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Warren will begin working...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys of 2022
Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
Report: Sean McVay to Return as Los Angeles Rams Head Coach in 2023
Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season.
Q&A: Blackhawks' Patrick Kane on Future, Trade Deadline, Connor Bedard and More
Q&A: Kane on future, trade deadline, Connor Bedard and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago's Pat Boyle, Patrick Kane opened up about his potential future, what his conversations might be like with GM Kyle Davidson leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, whether Jonathan Toews' decision could influence his, his thoughts on Connor Bedard and much more.
Bulls' Skid Hits 3 Games as Inconsistency, Lack of Focus Continues
Bulls' skid hits 3 games as inconsistency continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. At the Chicago Bulls’ Friday morning shootaround, Zach LaVine mentioned how the Oklahoma City Thunder “don’t stop” and always keep coming at teams. Eight hours later and just 3 seconds after the...
Giants, Mets Brought Carlos Correa Concerns to Same Doctor, Scott Boras Groans
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down.
Streaky Hurricanes chase another win over Penguins
The up-and-down Carolina Hurricanes will try to build a winning streak when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Carolina
