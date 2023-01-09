Read full article on original website
Northern Lights Pastel Art Activity
This pretty northern lights art project is a great way to talk to kids about why the northern lights happen, color mixing, using pastels and more. If you have a set of pastels already this is a quick prep activity you can do at home or in the classroom. Check...
DIY Card and Envelope with Faux Dip Dye Technique
How pretty and colorful are this card and envelope duo? Kristina Werner used watercolor to create a faux dip dye design on both. She created her DIY envelope using a punch board and for the card she die cut the circle opening and heat embossed the sentiment. Visit her blog...
Shorten Button Up Shirt Sleeves – Sewing Tutorial
Isn’t it annoying when the sleeves of your button up shirt are too long? Sure, you can roll them up but it’s nicer if they’re actually the right length. Heather Handmade shows how you can shorten button up shirt sleeves. [photo credit: Heather Handmade]
“Heart Eyes” Mixed Media Layout
Brianna used products from Simple Stories for this “Heart Eyes” layout. This excited mixed media design has a great color combo of pink and teal with texture and dimension on the background from a heart stencil and paste, lots of paint splatter, torn pattern paper edges and loads of layers and clustered dies and embellishments around the photo.
3 Techniques All Card Makers Should Know
There are so many stamping and card-making techniques to learn and play with but there are a few that are sort of essential and will take your designs to the next level. Jaycee is on the Altenew blog teaching 3 of his “must know” techniques: ink blending with stencils, dry embossing with folders and easy watercolor.
FREE Valentine Printables
These sweet printables are perfect for using on Valentine’s Day, Wedding or Anniversary cards, scrapbook layouts and planner pages. There is a pretty rose, 7 sentiments and 6 circles with sentiments and images in shades of pinks and teals. These designs are FREE to print from Pretty Little Studio.
Wet Felting a Hurricane Lamp, Free Tutorial!
If you’ve been here for more than 5 minutes you will know we just love the folks over at Living Felt. Just this week Marie has shared an amazing tutorial that I wanted to highlight for you. It’s such a great project and it teaches you how to, not only make this lamp cover, but how to wet felt over a resist which you can use for many projects in the future!
How to Embroider onto a Sweatshirt
Jazz up a plain sweatshirt with this beautiful floral embroidery pattern from Anchor. It’s a free download. You will need some hand embroidery experience, however the pattern does have some instruction on stitching onto sweatshirt material. It also has a detailed list of the floss used. It really is not difficult.
Cozy Mock Neck Sweater Knitting Pattern
The Cozy Mock Neck Sweater Crochet Pattern is the perfect project for anyone looking to knit their first sweater. The pattern is designed with the beginner knitter in mind, using simple techniques such as ribbing and stockinette stitch. It’s worked from the bottom up, which makes it easy to try on as you go and ensure a great fit.
Love You the Most Foiled Layout
Nathalie used products from Pinkfresh Studio to create this beautiful layout. This has so much depth with the stamped leaves in the background with a frame of flowers and grid pattern paper popped up around the edges. The flowers are gold foiled using a hot foil plate, colored with inks and a coordinating stencil.
Video Tutorial – Fat Quarter Plaid: Fat Quarter Quilt Pattern Tutorial
The Fat Quarter Plaid Quilt pattern from Tiny Orchard Quilts is a perfect project for quilters of all skill levels. This pattern uses only 16 fat quarters, making it a great option for those looking for a quick and easy quilt to make. And because the fat quarters provide the pattern and color, no background fabric is needed. This pattern is perfect for experimenting with different color and pattern combinations to create a unique and personalized quilt.
XO Valentine’s Day Card
This sweet Valentine’s Day Card from Channin has lots of gold shimmer from foiling and heat embossing. I love the colorful blocking on the background she created with ink blending and stenciling over the foiled background! A mix of die cut letters and embossed phrase create the fun sentiment.
Garter Ear Flap Hat Knitting Pattern
This is such a sweet take on ear flaps I think everyone is going to want to knit this hat — and with sizes from baby to adult you can knit them for everyone you know!. The Garter Ear Flap Hat from Purl Soho uses short rows to shape the extra bit of fabric that covers the ears. This is so much cuter than the traditional flaps that hang straight down from the sides of the hat, and has the benefit of being integral to the hat so you don’t have any extra finishing to do.
Free Crochet Scrunchie Pattern
Crochet is a fun and versatile crafting technique that can be used to create a wide variety of items, from clothing and accessories to home decor. This crochet pattern shows you how to make a crochet scrunchie, a simple and practical accessory that can be worn in many ways. The...
Rabbit (Symbol of 2023) Free Cross Stitch Pattern
According to the Chinese horoscope, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. May this cute rabbit-themed design bring you lots of luck, success and prosperity in the new year!. Designed by Darya Mastrakova, the free pattern uses 18 colors measures 100 by 88 stitches. While this rabbit cross stitch pattern...
