Body Found In Storage Container On Porch Of Baltimore Home

The body of a murder victim was found in a storage container after neighbors reported a "suspicious package" on the porch of a vacant home in Baltimore, authorities say.

A "foul smell" had began emanating from the storage container, which was placed on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue. Police were called to investigate the container around 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers opened the container, where they found the victim's body.

The victim's body was then transported to the Medical Examiner's office where the manner of death was officially ruled a homicide by stabbing on Friday, Jan. 6.

Police say that the victim is described as an adult male.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.