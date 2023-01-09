Sermon finished the season with just two carries for 19 yards and appeared in only two games. Sermon was claimed off waivers by the Eagles shortly before the start of the season, but his new team evidently didn't view the second-year back as anything more than organizational depth. At no point was there even a hint that he'd move higher than fourth on the depth chart, and the Eagles never dressed more than three backs in a game. With Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell suiting up for every game, and Boston Scott missing just a pair, that left very little for Sermon to do.

BOSTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO