NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play vs. Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend? Chances not looking good, per report
Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. Jackson's status for Super Wild Card Weekend is not looking good....
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week. While Lawrence has been a mainstay on the Jaguars' injury report since hurting his toe Week 13, he's been able to play through the issue since that time. There's no reason to believe that he won't be active and start this weekend, but Lawrence's official questionable designation does make his status worth confirming ahead of Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Reaches deal with St. Louis
Knizner agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Knizner appeared in a career-high 97 games last season and had a .215/.301/.300 slash line with four home runs and 25 RBI. He'll remain the No. 2 catcher despite the retirement of Yadier Molina since the Cardinals signed Willson Contreras in free agency.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Another limited showing
McCaffrey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. McCaffrey has been dealing with a sore knee since a Week 12 win against the Saints, but a mild ankle sprain also affected his practice reps last week. While he's ditched the latter health concern this week, the knee issue has forced two straight capped sessions to begin prep for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Seahawks. McCaffrey has ditched a designation ahead of each of the previous six contests, something that he'll aim to do upon the release of Thursday's injury report. During the aforementioned six-game stretch, he's been firing on all cylinders, racking up 767 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 128 touches.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Barely plays all season
Sermon finished the season with just two carries for 19 yards and appeared in only two games. Sermon was claimed off waivers by the Eagles shortly before the start of the season, but his new team evidently didn't view the second-year back as anything more than organizational depth. At no point was there even a hint that he'd move higher than fourth on the depth chart, and the Eagles never dressed more than three backs in a game. With Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell suiting up for every game, and Boston Scott missing just a pair, that left very little for Sermon to do.
CBS Sports
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Posts career campaign in NOLA
Mathieu recorded a career-high 91 tackles (64 solo) as well as eight passes defended, including three interceptions, while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season. Mathieu provided instant returns after joining his hometown team this past offseason, finishing with the squad's second-most tackles behind linebacker Demario Davis (109) as well as the second-most passes defended behind cornerback Alontae Taylor (11). The 30-year-old safety also tallied at least three interceptions for the fourth year in a row, increasing his career total to 29. Mathieu was one of the few mainstays in New Orleans' banged-up secondary by playing all but two defensive snaps in the 2022 regular season. He has two years remaining on his three-year, $33 million contract with New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Giants' J.D. Davis: Settles with Giants
Davis signed a one-year, $4.21 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, source reports. Davis started slow with the Mets last season, but was still able to slash .263/.361/.496 with the Giants after being traded to San Francisco at the deadline. It's unclear how exactly Davis will fit in the Giants' lineup in 2023, whether it's at third base or as the designated hitter, but he still figures to get his fair share of at-bats next season.
