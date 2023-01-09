ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Smithfield nixes Peedin Road crossing of I-95

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD — The Town Council on Jan. 3 erased a road extension from Smithfield’s future land-use map. For a third Smithfield crossing of Interstate 95, the town envisioned extending Peedin Road, which now ends at the point where Component Drive begins. The problem is a retail developer is looking to buy the land where the road extension would have gone. […]

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
