Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
Sweden Rejects Four Extradition Requests From Turkey - Report
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and...
Ukraine Says Its Forces Hold Out Against Russia in Battle for Soledar
KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Peru Anti-Government Protests Spread, With Clashes in Cusco
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s government that have left 48 people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country on Wednesday with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco. Health officials in Cusco said...
Mexico President Blames Supreme Court Plagiarism Debacle on Political Scheming
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president said Thursday that plagiarism allegations plaguing one of Mexico's top judges were born out of political scheming by his opponents, a day after the judge's alma mater said she copied "a substantial part" of her thesis. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cast doubt on...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Battle for Salt Town Rages On
(Reuters) - Ukraine says its troops are holding out despite heavy fighting on a battlefield littered with bodies in the salt mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, where Russian mercenaries have claimed Moscow's first significant gain in half a year. FIGHTING. * The ultra-nationalist contract militia Wagner, run by...
Ukraine's leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Friday.First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an interview with The Associated Press that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine’s intelligence service that Russia is planning “a very serious offensive in February.”“Our...
British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari executed by Iran, state media says - OLD
British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari has been executed by Iran, its state media has said.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had appealed on Friday to Iranian authorities not to proceed.But a statement from the Iranian Students’ News Agency less than a day later said: “The sentence of Alireza Akbari, the son of Ali with dual Iranian-British citizenship, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption in the land and widespread action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the intelligence apparatus of the British government, was executed.”Mr Akbari was an Iranian former deputy defence minister who was arrested...
Factbox-Why Russia Is Targeting the Ukrainian Town of Soledar
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine - a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the entire Donbas region - with the Russians appearing to have the upper hand. Moscow's capture of Soledar and...
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to investigate former President Jair Bolsonaro for riot
Brazil's Supreme Court granted the request from the prosecutor general's office to include Bolsonaro in the wider investigation, citing a video he posted on Facebook two days after the riot.
2 Palestinians Killed in West Bank Raid, Stabbing Attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Palestinians were killed Wednesday in separate violent confrontations with Israelis in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said, one during an Israeli military arrest raid in the territory's north and another after stabbing and wounding an Israeli civilian at a southern settlement. Wednesday's violence was...
Peru 2022 Growth Likely Hindered by Protests, Says Central Bank Official
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said on Friday, suggesting that the South American country's economy expanded less than previously forecast, due in part to an explosion of social unrest that began in December. Adrian Armas, head of...
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Must 'Be Ready' at Belarus Border
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine must "be ready" at its border with Russian ally Belarus even though it sees only "powerful statements" coming from its neighbour, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Zelenskiy made his comments after visiting the Lviv region, where he discussed border protection and the security situation in...
Iran 'Happy' About Dialogue Between Turkey and Syria -Foreign Minister
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkey, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade. "We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and...
U.S. Sending Delegation to Cuba to Restart Talks on Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON/HAVANA (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to send a delegation to Havana this month to restart U.S.-Cuba talks on law-enforcement issues that were halted under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. U.S. concerns about counterterrorism will be among the subjects addressed, a State Department spokesperson...
Russia Could Expand Draft Age as Soon as This Spring - Lawmaker
(Reuters) -Russia could raise the upper age limit for citizens to be conscripted into the armed forces as soon as this spring, a senior lawmaker has said, as part of Moscow's plans to boost the number of Russian troops by 30%. President Vladimir Putin gave his backing in December to...
Zelenskiy: Ukraine Forces Are Holding Soledar Positions, Inflicting Big Losses
(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Soledar are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on Russia troops, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday. A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Donetsk region earlier said "pockets of resistance" remained in Soledar, undermining claims that the town...
Fears of Migrant Deaths Rise After Bodies Found in Eastern Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish officials searched wetlands on the border with Belarus on Friday after three bodies were found in an area where thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to enter the European Union. The death of a Yemeni doctor near the border, where...
