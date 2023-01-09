ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

New Hudson Valley Thai Restaurant Making A Splash With Bright, Fresh Flavors

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaeOD_0k8WHDfK00

A new Thai restaurant in the Hudson Valley is making a splash with foodies and lovers of cuisine with fresh, bright flavors.

Bangkok Station, located in Rockland County in the old Thai House location in Nyack on Park Street, sits in a building that bears a strong resemblance to a railroad car.

Mike Metzger, partner Leo Lasopi and Chef Nida Sarawong, Metzger's wife, bought the business from the previous owners of Thai House.

"We were drawn to the place -- a great location with ties to the history of the village," said Metzger. "We couldn't wait to get started. We hit the ground running with a full menu, even while renovations were still underway,"

Metzger, a native of Queens, describes himself as "the American guy" in the new venture. Both Lasopi and Chef Nida grew up in Thailand.

Nida's kitchen features authentic recipes she brought from Thailand and collected in travels around the US and abroad. Her hallmark is balance -- creating the right combinations of spices and flavors that give each ingredient its own 'voice' in the dish.

"Chef Nida is a classic foodie," said Metzger. "We've toured the great eateries in the New York City area, picking up ideas along the way."

The menu features a lot of typical Thai specialties along with inventive chef specials such as the Crying Tiger featuring grilled beef with mixed greens, sticky rice, and Jaew sauce; Duck Tamarind with mixed veggies and tamarind sauce, and Pla Rad Prik or whole fried sea bass with mixed veggies and a sweet chili sauce.

The online reviews have been stellar with many people commenting on the freshness and quality of the food as well as the service.

"We're happy to welcome Bangkok Station to Nyack's eclectic community of over 100 restaurants, shops, and service businesses," said Nyack Mayor Don Hammond. "We're especially pleased that, after nearly a century of providing a home to successful restaurant businesses, the location at 12 Park Street will continue to thrive as a gathering place and a destination for good, fresh food."

The restaurant is open daily from 12 to 9 p.m. For reservations or information call 845-358-9100.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

SUV Slams Into Fair Lawn Home

An elderly driver escaped serious injury when her SUV slammed into a Fair Lawn home. A borough building inspector said the 20th Street home off the corner of Eastern Drive was habitable after the Toyota RAV4 hybrid hit it around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Also clipped was the back...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV, Crossover Collide In Ridgewood

An elderly occupant was hospitalized following an afternoon collision in Ridgewood. He and a woman were in a Ford crossover that collided with a Volkswagen Golf on Linwood Avenue off Northern Parkway near Graydon Park around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Members of Ridgewood Village Ambulance took him to The...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Hot Cops Doing CPR Leave Bethlehem Ladies Breathless

A photo of two Bethlehem police officers in CPR training is leaving ladies breathless. Comments have flooded the post, with many Facebook users saying they needed mouth to mouth resuscitation by the life-saving duo from the Bethlehem Police Department. "I'm out of breathe[sic]," one said. "Send one of them please."
BETHLEHEM, CT
Daily Voice

Person Found Dead On LIRR Tracks In Floral Park

A person was found dead on the Long Island Railroad tracks in Floral Park. The person was found around 8:10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13 on a westbound track, said MTA officials. It is unknown if the person was struck by a train, officials said. Trains were operating on a 15...
FLORAL PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Teaneck Apartment Fire Doused

Firefighters made quick work of a Friday the 13th apartment blaze in Teaneck. The call of a smoky third-floor fire in the four-story building at 140 West Englewood Avenue, between Teaneck and Queen Anne roads, came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. It was quickly doused in minutes and declared under...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Woman Shot At East Islip Pub

Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Long Island bar. The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in East Islip. That's when a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub, located at 168 Carleton Ave., and pressed a handgun against his body, Suffolk County Police said.
EAST ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

Old Tappan Police: How Are We Doing?

THE NUMBER: (201) 664-1223. Telephone comments will be fielded by an assessment team from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, whose members will examine “all aspects of the Old Tappan Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services,” Chief Joseph J. Tracy said.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
453K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy