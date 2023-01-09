A lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers Friday — snapping up an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine, who overcame steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize. Mega Millions...

MAINE STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO