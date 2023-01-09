Read full article on original website
There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
A lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers Friday — snapping up an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine, who overcame steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize. Mega Millions...
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
