Eric Bischoff Is Fascinated By Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE, Doesn’t Think It Has Anything To Do With Creative

New Report on the WWE Sale and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly against the sale of WWE, or at least they were at one point. Axios recently wrote a piece on the recent WWE shakeups and noted that Triple H and Stephanie opposed a sale. “Sources...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Reportedly Interested in Merger With WWE
WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks. Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reported today that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE. The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Konnan Discusses Dragon Lee’s Decision To Sign With WWE
Dragon Lee announced his decision to join WWE on December 28 at AAA Noche De Campeones. It’s been reported that Lee will report sometime this month at the Performance Center to start training. AAA booker Konnan discussed Lee’s decision to join WWE on his Keepin’ It 100 show....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Think Rhea Ripley Will Win The WWE Intercontinental Championship In 2023
Kofi Kingston has a big prediction for 2023. The New Day member and former world champion participated in a video put out by WWE naming some wild predictions for the year, one which included Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more. Kingston’s prediction stand out as he believes that Rhea Ripley will capture the Intercontinental title similar to how Chyna did back in the Attitude Era.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raven Set for Impact Hard To Kill PPV and TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend. Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing. “Hard...
wrestlingheadlines.com
How Much Money WWE Paid Shane McMahon In 2022, Why WWE Board Members Resigned Last Week
A new WWE SEC filing made on Wednesday revealed that Shane McMahon made approximately $828,000 from the company in 2022 for his services as an independent contractor performer. “In 2022, Shane McMahon was retained as an independent contractor performer by the Company and received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon WWE Status Update, WWE Talents to Push Back Against a Sale to Saudi Arabia?, More Backstage Notes
As noted, it was heavily rumored by multiple sources on Tuesday night that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. However, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this morning and dismissed the rumors, as did TMZ Sports. You can read that report at this link.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michael Oku Wonders Why WWE Fired A Bunch Of NXT UK Talent If They Were Just Going To Launch NXT Europe
Michael Oku has questions about WWE. The British wrestling star recently joined Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview about his career, which included Chase asking Oku his thoughts on WWE launching NXT Europe. Oku, a star at Revolution Pro, wonders why WWE would launch NXT Europe after shutting down and firing a bunch of talent from NXT UK. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Grayson Waller Talks His Love Of MTV The Challenge, Says He Would Do The Show But Wrestling Is His Focus
Grayson Waller is always focused on wrestling, even if it gets in the way of appearing on reality television. The NXT star spoke with Fightful shortly before his NXT championship matchup against Bron Breakker at New Years Evil, a match the Aussie ended up losing. Check out his full thoughts on his favorite show, MTV The Challenge, in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Upcoming WWE NXT Returns Revealed, Several Stars Return to NXT, Next Week’s Show
This week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special saw the return of several wrestlers, while other upcoming returns were revealed. Jinder Mahal returned to NXT last night, attacking The Creed Brothers while Sanga explained that Veer Mahaan was not there, so the Indus Sher vs. Creeds tag team match could not happen. Jinder and Sanga destroyed the brothers, then Jinder declared that while Sanga and Veer fight with respect, he does not.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Talks Poor Relationship With Bill DeMott, How He and Cash Came Up With Their Finishing Maneuver
On the latest edition of FTR with Dax Harwood, the Top Guy spoke on a number of different wrestling-related topics, including what he and Cash Wheeler’s relationship was like with former WWE PC trainer Bill DeMott, and how they came up with their Big Rig (Shatter Machine) finishing maneuver. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brody King Celebrates One Year With AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King is feeling grateful for where he is at in his wrestling career. The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company, which culminated in a matchup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, a match that will air on this evening’s Rampage. The venue holds a special place in King’s heart because he used to work there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Vince McMahon Rumors, Note on AEW – WWE Rumors, Latest Internal WWE Reactions to Sale Talks, More
A new report from Fightful Select notes that sources with knowledge of the ongoing WWE corporate situation have wanted to clarify some of the mainstream coverage of the sale talks and rumors, and the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Specifically, a piece from Axios reportedly drew multiple reactions from within WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Says He’s Learned So Much From Excalibur, Thinks Paul Wight Is Coming Along As A Commentator
Tony Schiavone is a big fan of the work Excalibur does in AEW. Schiavone spoke about the “Masked Man” on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, which included the longtime industry veteran’s thoughts on company superstar Paul Wight and how he is coming along with his commentary skills on AEW:Dark Elevation. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Says Talent Has No Idea What’s Transpiring Behind The Scenes In WWE: “Our Role Remains The Same”
WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently joined SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return, whether that will lead to WWE being sold, and how regardless, his job remains the same…put on excellent matches. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Shareholder Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon
WWE shareholder Scott Fellows has filed a class action lawsuit against new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The lawsuit, which will likely lead to several copycat lawsuits as we’ve seen in the past, was filed in Delaware’s Chancery Court on Tuesday evening. Fellows is claiming breach of fiduciary duty, and is looking for invalidation of the company bylaw changes that McMahon made last week following his return to the Board of Directors, in addition to related fees and costs.
wrestlingheadlines.com
KUSHIDA Challenges Darby Allin For The TNT Title and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature Darby Allin defending the TNT championship and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship. Cassidy will be defending against Jay Lethal, but Allin’s opponent is the real story. He’ll be facing NJPW superstar and...
