Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Pettis County Man
A police report released on Jan. 11 says that Sedalia Police responded to a disturbance at The Den, 115 West Main, on Jan. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred and one of the individuals involved struck a brick retaining wall on the north side of a parking lot at 107 West Main, just east of The Den, causing significant damage to the wall. No one wanted to pursue charges in regards to the altercation.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
KCTV 5
Sedalia man wrecks motorcycle, suffers injuries in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 45-year-old man suffered injuries that sent him to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Pettis County Wednesday. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that the man from Sedalia, Missouri, totaled his 2004 Kawasaki Ninja in a single-vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 127. The crash occurred at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday when the man failed to negotiate a curve north of Hinken Road as he was traveling southbound.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of January 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to Highway Y and Schenk Road in Pettis County for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The vehicles were blocking the highway. Upon arrival, Deputies located two vehicles abandoned and unoccupied, blocking the westbound lane and partially blocking the eastbound lane of Highway Y. Both vehicles were damaged. An accident report was taken, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 7, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Amy L Gregory, age 35 of Warsaw, MO was traveling southbound and pulled into the path of eastbound vehicle 2, driven by Kerry L Mueller, age 60 of Kansas City, KS at the intersection. Vehicle 2 then struck vehicle 1. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch off the southbound side of the roadway. The crash was assisted by TPR D A Paulson /1197/ and Henry County Sheriff’s Department. Driver of vehicle 1 was transported by Lifeflight Eagle to Research Hospital with serious injuries. One occupant of vehicle 2 was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. The other occupant of vehicle 2 was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with moderate injuries.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
kjluradio.com
Charges pending against Morgan County man following Miller County pursuit
Charges are pending against a Morgan County man, accused of leading officers in Miller County on a vehicle pursuit. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Eldon police officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on Burkle Lane. The driver and two passengers eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver and passengers have not been found, but deputies say they are not believed to be in the area.
Sedalia Man Injured In Highway 127 Crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by 45-year-old Nathaniel L. Vanderlinden of Sedalia, was on Missouri 127, north of Hinken Road (south of Green Ridge) around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The Kawasaki came to rest in a ditch.
Raytown police investigate QuikTrip shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a woman reported she was injured in a shooting at QuikTrip on Missouri 350 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN INJURED IN ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A 56-year-old Marshall man was moderately injured after a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Thursday, January 12, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Kyle McClure traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned, and struck a fence before coming to a rest upright.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SEVERE WX- DAMAGE, INJURIES IN MORGAN CO
Damage and injuries reported in Morgan County as storms sweeps through state. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
These Kansas City-area cities are putting local marijuana tax on the ballot
With the legalization of marijuana in Missouri, thousands of Kansas City-area voters will now decide if their city can tax sales of the drug.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Fire Department Announces Promotion of Probationary Firefighter to Firefighter/EMT
The Clinton Fire Department is happy to announce the promotion of Probationary Firefighter Camron Hooper to Firefighter/EMT. This promotion signifies that Firefighter Hooper has successfully completed the departments Probationary Firefighter Training Program and the city mandated 6 month probationary period. Firefighter Hooper will be assigned to B shift where his...
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
KCTV 5
Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
Belton discussing new rules for marijuana dispensaries
Belton city council to discuss an ordinance that would regulate everything from where a marijuana dispensary could open to when it could operate.
