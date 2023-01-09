On Saturday, January 7, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Amy L Gregory, age 35 of Warsaw, MO was traveling southbound and pulled into the path of eastbound vehicle 2, driven by Kerry L Mueller, age 60 of Kansas City, KS at the intersection. Vehicle 2 then struck vehicle 1. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch off the southbound side of the roadway. The crash was assisted by TPR D A Paulson /1197/ and Henry County Sheriff’s Department. Driver of vehicle 1 was transported by Lifeflight Eagle to Research Hospital with serious injuries. One occupant of vehicle 2 was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. The other occupant of vehicle 2 was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with moderate injuries.

