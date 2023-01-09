If you received a Community Health Needs Assessment survey in your mail, your response to the survey will represent others here in the community. The survey's being administered by Logan Health-Shelby, & the Montana Office of Rural Health. The information you give will be used to help the hospital in identifying our local community needs, use of local healthcare services & overall community health needs. Please complete & return your survey by Wednesday, February 15th. For more information, please contact the Montana Office of Rural Health at 994 6986.

SHELBY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO