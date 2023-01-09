Read full article on original website
YOU Can Assist The Hospital
If you received a Community Health Needs Assessment survey in your mail, your response to the survey will represent others here in the community. The survey's being administered by Logan Health-Shelby, & the Montana Office of Rural Health. The information you give will be used to help the hospital in identifying our local community needs, use of local healthcare services & overall community health needs. Please complete & return your survey by Wednesday, February 15th. For more information, please contact the Montana Office of Rural Health at 994 6986.
Price “Changes” For Pondera Seniors
Effective this month, price changes are in effect for dine in, carryout or delivered meals at the Pondera Senior Centers in Conrad & Valier. The "suggested" donation for ages 60, & older is $7, for 59, & under, it's $10. Don't worry about a thing, the noon meals are available for everyone in the community. Please be sure & call in Conrad, at 271 3911, or 279 3527, in Valier. before 10, in the morning.
Early Bird Registration’s Open NOW
The Montana's Next Generation Conference's coming up on Saturday, the 28th, & early bird registration's open through this Monday, the 16th at mtnextgen.com. There'll be 36 workshops from which to choose including 5 pesticide point classes, get set for the learning & fun on Saturday, the 28th, from 8 to 5, over at Shelby High School.
WANTED! Healthy Eligible Individuals
This month's National Blood Donor Month, & these Montana winter months are some of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood. The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drawing for today (Wed) over in Cut Bank. Today's "drive" is underway NOW until 5:30, tonight at the Cut Bank Civic Center. You can call Landis, at 521 0174, to set up/schedule your appointment ahead of time. Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America's Blood Centers, says, "National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 million who donate blood each year & encourage more people to become donors & help save lives." YOU are needed in Cut Bank, today!!
There’s No Place Like Home…and School
Tonight (Tuesday) is the night Tuesday) for the Shelby Home 'n School meeting. Meeting time will be 6 o'clock SHARP this evening in the elementary cafeteria. BTW, our Shelby School Board also meets tonight in the administration building at 7..
Skate & Party & Hot Dogs Too!
Chester's 6th Annual Ice-Skating Party's coming up on Sunday, the 22nd. The skating fun will run from noon, until 3, & the HOT dogs & HOT coco are FREE! Don't worry about a thing, you're more than welcome to bring along your extra skates for exchange.
It’s Now City-Wide In Shelby
The City of Shelby City-Wide Notification System's up & running. The city's added to their utility billing software the capability to notify users of an emergency event or notification important to our residents. Water shortages, hydrant flushing, irrigation season, you name it, it's there. ALL these notifications can be sent directly to residents with an automated phone call, text or email. Why not take a moment now to sign up for this consumer friendly service. Please contact Shelby City Hall at 434 5222, fax 434 2039, or email Sarah@sarah@shelbymt.com with your contact information.
Phones Down In Shelby
The phones are down over at our Shelby Senior Center this morning (Thurs.) Meanwhile I'll continue to keep you updated & posted on my Puff Man Blog. Don't worry about a thing...if you do need to get in touch with the senior center, you can call Shirley at 460 5434.
You Be The Judge
Our Shelby Speech & Drama meet's scheduled for this Saturday, the 7th.This week they're in still in need of some judges, especially the 2 o'clock rounds. If you've always desired a "term on the bench," please contact Jodi Aklestad, at 460 1004. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a "judges training" session this Thursday night at 7, over at the Shelby High School Auditorium.
Valier Library’s Workshop
A basic computer workshop's been scheduled for 6:30, Thursday night (1/12) down at the Valier Public Library. This will be an all encompassing session, including mobile phones, basic computer & mobile phone workshops such as the internet, social media, email, downloading files, transferring pictures, internet safety, passwords, adjusting setting & screenshots. Please bring along your laptop or tablet. If you don't have one, don't worry about a thing, the library will furnish you with one.
They’re Cute, BUT…
Are they licensed? The 2023 dog & cat licenses are available this month (Jan) over at Shelby City Hall. $10, for neutered or spayed, $20, not neutered or spayed. I guess it pays to be neutered...You'll need proof of current rabies vaccination at the time of purchase.
