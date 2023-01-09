ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

wbiw.com

INDOT to reopen I-70 EB through North Split Interchange

MARION CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen I-70 eastbound through the North Split interchange this weekend. Weather permitting, movements are expected to be open by the end of this weekend. During the opening process, there will be multiple short-term lane restrictions as crews move barrels to open the lanes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Lane closures begin tonight on I-65 south of Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to conduct overnight lane closures starting tonight (Jan. 12) to remove and install barrier wall, complete shoulder work, and shift southbound traffic as part of the $65 million added travel lanes projects south of Columbus. Thursday, January 12...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37

JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
wbiw.com

Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer

INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 13, 2023

3:46 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury. 12:18 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of 16th Street. 12:21 a.m. Report of a disabled vehicle at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 1:23 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 400 block of...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

County Redevelopment Commission votes to amend Lehigh TIF District plans

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission met Thursday morning, approving amendments to the 2022 plan for the Lehigh TIF District in Marion Township. At the start of the meeting, a public hearing was held to allow members of the community to comment on the changes, which would see Lawrence County provide funds for the Virgil I. Grissom Memorial Airport, as well as repairs of Meridian Road in Mitchell.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Closings, Cancellations & Delays 6:45 A.M. Thursday, January 12

Brought to you by: Serv Pro of Boone and Clinton Counties: “Fire and Water Cleanup and Restoration – Making It Like It Never Even Happened” Jerry’s Body Shop, “Making Your Fender Bender Just A Memory – Call Jerry’s at 659-3319 For Your Towing And Body Repair Needs!” Holden Pharmacy, “Your Community Pharmacy. Located at 359 West Walnut Street, Frankfort. (765) 654-4300.
FRANKFORT, IN
103GBF

Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman

This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Park Outdoor Series Exploring Southern Indiana Caves

BEDFORD – This month’s Bedford Parks Outdoor Series program will feature southern Indiana’s cave. The program will be presented at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, by Carroll Ritter. Ritter who is a well-known outdoor education specialist will share his amazing adventures in the Indiana caves he...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
SEYMOUR, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2-car wreck briefly closes SR 46

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – (WTWO/WAWV) – A two-car crash just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday briefly closed the northbound lanes of SR 46. Police cleaned up the crash and lanes were reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
leoweekly.com

New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
NEW ALBANY, IN

