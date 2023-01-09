Read full article on original website
Jaylen Brown (adductor) questionable Thursday for Celtics
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) is questionable for Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown went off for a season-high 41 points on Wednesday and pulled down 12 rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season. He hasn't missed a game since November 28, but despite having a premiere Eastern Conference matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on primetime television, the Celtics might decide to give Brown a breather on the second leg of a back-to-back. Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will have more opportunities if Brown is ruled out.
Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
Marcus Smart starting for Boston on Thursday in place of injured Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. As expected, Smart will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Our models expect Smart to play 35.0 minutes against the Nets. Smart's...
Jock Landale playing with Phoenix's second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Landale will come off the bench after Bismack Biyombo was chosen as Phoenix's starting center. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Landale to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Landale's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 5.1...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (quad) doubtful on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. DeRozan continues to deal with a quad strain and is doubtful to face the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.6 minutes against Oklahoma City. DeRozan's Friday...
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hayward continues to deal with left hamstring soreness and is doubtful to face Toronto on Thursday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 29.5 minutes against the Raptors. Hayward's Thursday...
Landry Shamet (hip) out again Friday for Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shamet has missed the last couple games due to a hip injury, and he'll remain sidelined to kick off the weekend. Dario Saric will likely see another start in Shamet's absence. In 29...
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (hamstring) active on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will make his return to the court after San Antonio's forward missed one game with hamstring tightness. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes...
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
Taj Gibson playing bench role for Wizards on Friday night
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is not starting in Friday's contest against the New York Knicks. Gibson will come off the bench after Daniel Gafford was announced as Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 242.1 minutes this season, Gibson is producing 0.87 FanDuel points per minute.
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) available for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3...
Zach LaVine (hand) probable for Chicago on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (hand) is probable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is probable to face the Thunder on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Oklahoma City. LaVine's Friday projection includes 24.5 points, 4.8...
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) available for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown is dealing with a left quad strain. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Luka Doncic and Co. If Brown starts, Max Christie would likely revert to a bench role.
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) not listed on Friday's injury report
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young, who sat out Wednesday's game with an illness, is not included on the injury report for Friday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Indiana. Young's Friday...
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Wild Card Sunday (Giants at Vikings)
On paper, Sunday's Giants-Vikings matchup checks in as one of the more intriguing games of Wild Card Weekend. Minnesota is a mere 3.0-point home favorite, and the over/under is the highest of the six games (48.5). When these two teams faced one another in Week 16, the Vikings squeaked by the Giants 27-24.
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Brooks is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.8 minutes against Indiana. Brooks' Saturday projection includes 16.8...
Eugene Omoruyi coming off the bench for Thunder on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Eugene Omoruyi is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Omoruyi returns to the bench on Thursday with Jaylin Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Omoruyi to play 16.5 minutes against the 76ers. Omoruyi's Thursday projection includes 6.6...
