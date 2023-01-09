ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond officer shoots man during narcotics home search investigation

By Will Gonzalez, Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police officer shot him during a narcotics investigation home search.

Officers conducting a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation obtained a search warrant for a home on the 3300 block of McGuire Drive.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at around 4:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officers announced that they were there to execute a search warrant and instructed the people inside to come out. This announcement was made 11 times and no one came outside.

Police said that officers then knocked on the front door and when they got no answer, they breached the door.

Douglas Price, who was inside the house, pointed a gun at a Richmond Police officer, who fired his gun and shot him, according to police. Price was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and is currently in stable condition. No one else was injured during the encounter.

Several guns have been recovered from the home, including one which Price is believed to have been holding when officers went inside. Price has not yet been charged with anything in connection to the narcotics investigation.

The officer who shot Price has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice for the Richmond Police Department.

