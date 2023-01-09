ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Cinnaholic in Marlton, NJ Announces Opening, East Windsor Next?

The wait is finally close to over. The Cinnaholic in Marlton has announced it will be opening soon, for real this time. The owners, Brian and Denise, posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their patience after some delays over the past few months and revealed they have passed all of their inspections and will have an opening date very soon.
MARLTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Members Only Martini Lounge Opening Soon In Doylestown, PA

I like the sound of this. There's a new, upscale Martini Bar and members only lounge opening soon in Doylestown, according to The Patch. It's Frost Martini Bar & Lounge and it has a high end, trendy New York vibe. The first floor will be open to the public and the upstairs will be members only with 65-70 seats.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey

Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ crash between pickup and car kills woman, injures 2 passengers

PENNSAUKEN — A horrific crash involving two vehicles has left a 19-year-old passenger dead and another in critical condition. Grace Lopez, of Woodlynne, was killed in the Wednesday night collision, Pennsauken Police said. Around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to River Road and Springfield Avenue, where the crash between a...
WOODLYNNE, NJ
94.5 PST

This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!

Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ

Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3. It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website. This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Supplies for mothers and babies needed in Union County, NJ

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is partnering up with the non-profit, Moms Helping Moms Foundation to encourage residents to step up and donate to a worthy cause. Diapers, formula, wipes, hygiene supplies, and other necessities for mothers with...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Paterson, NJ school district to go mask-optional starting next week

PATERSON — District officials have announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all public schools will go mask-optional for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. A letter from schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer to staff and parents sent on Friday said her decision to make masks optional again is based on district data, data from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and consultation with the City of Paterson’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Paul Persaud.
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

Cops treated for fentanyl after Camden County, NJ drug bust

Police officers serving a warrant for the possession and manufacturing of drugs had to be treated for exposure to fentanyl on Thursday. Five men were charged and taken into custody at an apartment on Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy