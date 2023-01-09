Read full article on original website
Related
Fast-Food Chains Mercer County, NJ Desperately Needs
I don’t know if I say it a lot, but I am a total fast-food lover. It’s more of a curse than anything, but going out and getting a fast food burger and a large fountain soda is one of lifes many pleasures. That being said, I feel...
Trenton, NJ Restaurant Expands to New Terminal at Newark Liberty Airport
A dream that's been two years in the making has finally come true for a popular Trenton restaurant and catering business. 1911 Smoke House Barbeque just opened a second location in the brand new, trendy, state of the art, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. This is big deal.
Lawrence, NJ Mexican Restaurant Forced to Temporarily Close
Uh oh. Bad news for a popular Mexican restaurant in Mercer County. You're going to have to make other plans for Taco Tuesday for the time being. La Taqueria, "The Taco Place" on Route 206 in Lawrence Township made an announcement on its Facebook page that they're been forced to close temporarily.
It’s Official! The Bordentown Street Fair Is On For 2023
A date has been officially set for the Bordentown Street Fair this spring and everyone in the area is invited! Bordentown has such a cute downtown area that, to me, is extremely underrated. There are so many bars and shops to explore and the perfect time to do it is...
Cinnaholic in Marlton, NJ Announces Opening, East Windsor Next?
The wait is finally close to over. The Cinnaholic in Marlton has announced it will be opening soon, for real this time. The owners, Brian and Denise, posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their patience after some delays over the past few months and revealed they have passed all of their inspections and will have an opening date very soon.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Members Only Martini Lounge Opening Soon In Doylestown, PA
I like the sound of this. There's a new, upscale Martini Bar and members only lounge opening soon in Doylestown, according to The Patch. It's Frost Martini Bar & Lounge and it has a high end, trendy New York vibe. The first floor will be open to the public and the upstairs will be members only with 65-70 seats.
Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey
Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
NJ crash between pickup and car kills woman, injures 2 passengers
PENNSAUKEN — A horrific crash involving two vehicles has left a 19-year-old passenger dead and another in critical condition. Grace Lopez, of Woodlynne, was killed in the Wednesday night collision, Pennsauken Police said. Around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to River Road and Springfield Avenue, where the crash between a...
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo
A 49-year-old Brick woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus received the term in Ocean County Superior Court on Thursday, after previously being convicted of murder by a jury in September. Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, a mother of...
19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3. It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website. This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
End of An Era? This Decades-Old Cherry Hill, NJ Diner Could Be Demolished For a Car Wash
An end and a new beginning may be on the horizon for this plot of land that's been holding this South Jersey diner for decades. The Cherry Hill Diner, located at 878 Cooper Landing Rd in Cherry Hill may be on its way out as a New York business eyes the location for a new car wash, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Is Mercer County, NJ’s Most Underrated Town
I’ve lived in Mercer County, NJ my entire life and of course, when you bring someone who isn’t from the area there are a few places you go. The first is obviously Princeton. There are such amazing things to do in Princeton for the locals, let alone someone...
Supplies for mothers and babies needed in Union County, NJ
In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is partnering up with the non-profit, Moms Helping Moms Foundation to encourage residents to step up and donate to a worthy cause. Diapers, formula, wipes, hygiene supplies, and other necessities for mothers with...
Paterson, NJ school district to go mask-optional starting next week
PATERSON — District officials have announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all public schools will go mask-optional for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. A letter from schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer to staff and parents sent on Friday said her decision to make masks optional again is based on district data, data from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and consultation with the City of Paterson’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Paul Persaud.
Cops treated for fentanyl after Camden County, NJ drug bust
Police officers serving a warrant for the possession and manufacturing of drugs had to be treated for exposure to fentanyl on Thursday. Five men were charged and taken into custody at an apartment on Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0