4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
9 Idaho Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring
Idaho has experienced a population surge in recent years. From 2020 to 2021, the state led the U.S. in growth, with Americans moving to The Gem State to access affordable housing, natural beauty, safe...
Idahoans Rejoice! Another LGBTQ Villian Is In Trouble In Idaho
We don't always take ourselves seriously when writing articles. Sometimes they're for fun, to inform, or just provide a quick smile. Today's article, however, is serious. When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Idaho
Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
7 Facts and 5 Benefits of Your Kid Joining Idaho’s Homeschool Community
If we had a dollar for every time someone mentioned "a lack of socialization" as their chief reason against homeschooling, we'd be the richest folks in Idaho. Time and again, homeschooled kids are labeled weird, unsocialized, awkward, and codependent. And who can forget the heartless classic "homeschooled freak?" Yet despite...
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
Did You Know that Idaho Has a Glacier?
When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. Well, the gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres. If you want to see the massive...
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Gov. Little announces staff changes
Governor Brad Little announced two changes to his staff.
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise
One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
kmvt
New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has a new leader following the retirement of Twin Falls native Celia Gould. Governor Brad Little has announced Chanel Tewalt as the new Director of the department to take over in the wake of Gould’s retirement. Tewalt, who...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
Idaho Today: A temporary goodbye from Mellisa Paul
Mellisa Paul will be focusing on her health and will be recovering from a major surgery until March. In the meantime, Joey & Lauren will be stepping in on the show!
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
How Dumb Do People Think Idaho Is?
Let us start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year
It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
