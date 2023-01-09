Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 19: Struggles and Big ReturnsSoap HubSalem, OR
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Cal TE transfer Jermaine Terry announces he’s headed to Oregon State
Cal tight end Jermaine Terry is headed to Corvallis. The former Top247 prospect announced on Twitter on Thursday that he would be transferring to Oregon State. The Beavers has offered Terry in high school, with both Brian Wozniak and Kefense Hynson recruiting him. Terry signed with then tight ends coach...
Nyckoles Harbor to Visit Oregon, Johann Cardenas Commits, and Other Prospects in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest recruiting news, including names like Nyckoles Harbor, Johann Cardenas, and more!
Emerald Media
Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day
It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
Oregon set to host one of the best running backs in the country
The nation's No. 2 running back in the country for the 2024 recruiting class is one of the top targets for the Oregon Duck football program, and the Ducks will get a chance to.
WATCH: Dana Altman says changes are coming to Oregon basketball after latest loss
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman after yet another really poor game by the Ducks. Altman says the Duck staff will be making some changes to its lineup and rotations as players' minutes will get cut and role players will see their minutes increase as the Ducks try and turn their season around.
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation
The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
beachconnection.net
Florence's Rhody Fest Sets Date for Oregon Coast Pageantry, Announces Theme
(Florence, Oregon) – It may be months away, but the buzz about the next Rhododendron Fest in the central Oregon coast town of Florence is already taking to the air. For 118 years now it's been a major attraction each May. (Courtesy photo) Florence’s Chamber of Commerce just announced...
KCBY
Navy's 'Blue Angels' flight demo squadron to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
insideradio.com
Facing Foreclosure After Losing FCC License, Broadcaster Faces Uncertain Future.
With a reported $400,000 in unpaid loans and an FM license canceled by the FCC, Oregon’s Yaquina Bay Communications is facing an uncertain future. Oregon Coast Bank says owner Dave Miller owes more than $400,000 from two loans – $755,000 in 2009 and $110,000 – the balance of which was due 14 months ago. Additionally, YachatNews reports that Miller owes four years of unpaid property taxes to the tune of $43,000. The publication says the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Employment Department have liens on Miller’s properties and the bank seeks to foreclose on the property that houses the radio group for defaulting on the loans.
kezi.com
ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene
VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
Emerald Media
Eugene’s best late-night restaurants
In a city known for late-night games, parties and drinking, where can students grab a bite to satisfy those after-hour cravings? From decadent sandwiches filled with fried foods to cheesy ‘za, here are Eugene’s best late-night eats. Za Cart Pizza. Located right behind Big City Gaming on the...
An Oregon woman painted portraits of those killed by police violence. Now the paintings have been stolen
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tenisha Anderson, Philando Castile, Elijah McClain – those are just some of the people artist Anne Witherspoon, 69, had painted portraits of and hung on her fence in Yamhill County.
kezi.com
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
yachatsnews.com
FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default
The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
