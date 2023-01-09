ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day

It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
Emerald Media

University of Oregon suffers growing pains

This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation

The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
insideradio.com

Facing Foreclosure After Losing FCC License, Broadcaster Faces Uncertain Future.

With a reported $400,000 in unpaid loans and an FM license canceled by the FCC, Oregon’s Yaquina Bay Communications is facing an uncertain future. Oregon Coast Bank says owner Dave Miller owes more than $400,000 from two loans – $755,000 in 2009 and $110,000 – the balance of which was due 14 months ago. Additionally, YachatNews reports that Miller owes four years of unpaid property taxes to the tune of $43,000. The publication says the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Employment Department have liens on Miller’s properties and the bank seeks to foreclose on the property that houses the radio group for defaulting on the loans.
kezi.com

ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene

VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
Emerald Media

Eugene’s best late-night restaurants

In a city known for late-night games, parties and drinking, where can students grab a bite to satisfy those after-hour cravings? From decadent sandwiches filled with fried foods to cheesy ‘za, here are Eugene’s best late-night eats. Za Cart Pizza. Located right behind Big City Gaming on the...
kezi.com

Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family

UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
yachatsnews.com

FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
