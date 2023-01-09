Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Daviess County Commissioners thinking of auctioning off county own farmland
WASHINGTON – Daviess County commissioners are thinking of auctioning off farmland the county owns. For decades, the county has rented out the farmland. The county owns around 34 acres of farm ground near the airport. That land is currently being rented by Flat Creek Farms for $6,300. But, the airport is now interested in using approximately 10 acres for expansion.
wbiw.com
County Redevelopment Commission votes to amend Lehigh TIF District plans
LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission met Thursday morning, approving amendments to the 2022 plan for the Lehigh TIF District in Marion Township. At the start of the meeting, a public hearing was held to allow members of the community to comment on the changes, which would see Lawrence County provide funds for the Virgil I. Grissom Memorial Airport, as well as repairs of Meridian Road in Mitchell.
wbiw.com
Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners schedule meeting
BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Thursday, January 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hauck House/Commons Room. Accounting, Occupancy, Section 8/HCV, and Maintenance. Executive Director. New Business. Resolution 636-Public Housing ACOP Updates Chapter 3 Eligibility. Resolution 637-Maintenance & Repair Charges Update. Adjournment.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse. Approval of Minutes for January 3, 2023, Regular Meeting. Emergency Management – Valerie Luchauer – Revise Ambulance Agreement. Sheriff – Greg Day. Chief Public Defender – Tim Sledd...
wbiw.com
Bedford Plan Commission sends Mitchell Road subdivision request to public hearing
BEDFORD – The Bedford Plan Commission voted during a meeting on Tuesday to move a request from Jerry Bell for a minor subdivision of his Mitchell Road property to a public hearing. Bell is seeking to divide his property at 3148 Mitchell Rd. into two separate lots, one to...
wbiw.com
Mitchell shell building project will move forward after Redevelopment Commission, City Council votes
MITCHELL – Following the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding from the Mitchell City Council during their January meeting, members of the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission voted on Thursday to proceed forward with the MOU and construction of a shell building in Mitchell’s Industrial Park. The 50,000 square-foot...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Economic Growth Council hosting Workforce Coalition Stakeholders Meeting on Jan. 30
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Economic Growth Council is hosting a Workforce Coalition Stakeholders Meeting at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center on Monday, January 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those attending will receive updates on community initiatives. Lunch will be provided. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
wbiw.com
Road closure expected at State Road 56 and S.R. 60 intersection in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to continue work next week on the $13.2 million roadway construction project in Salem. State Road 56 is scheduled to close to thru traffic at the S.R. 60 intersection on or after Monday, January 16 to begin...
vincennespbs.org
Another candidate vying for Vincennes City Council
A Vincennes resident has announced he will run for City Council in District 4. Tyson Conrady, a Republican, is a Syracuse, Indiana native and came to Vincennes where he earned a degree in Broadcast Sales at VU. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer
INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
wevv.com
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
Puppy mill bill causes concern for Warrick County Animal Control
INDIANA (WEHT) – There are calls for concern about possibly empowering puppy mills in the Hoosier state. Indiana has introduced two bills – one in the House and the other in the Senate – that would block local governments from banning pet stores from selling “companion animals.” Many areas in Indiana currently have a ban […]
wbiw.com
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse elected president of Youth Ranch
BRAZIL – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is saddling up this month as the new president of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. Plasse replaces former Marion County Sheriff John Layton who sheriffs named President Emeritus...
city-countyobserver.com
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023
Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
wbiw.com
Trades District’s Showers Administration Building sold to Eurton Properties
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Redevelopment Commission completed the sale of the Showers Administration Building at 601 N. Morton Street on December 15, 2022. The purchaser, Eurton Qualified Opportunity Fund, LLC, took possession of the property at closing. The purchase price was $400,000 and included the roughly 18,400 square-foot building and the .19-acre lot immediately to the north of the building.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
Comments / 0