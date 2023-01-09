ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daviess County Commissioners thinking of auctioning off county own farmland

WASHINGTON – Daviess County commissioners are thinking of auctioning off farmland the county owns. For decades, the county has rented out the farmland. The county owns around 34 acres of farm ground near the airport. That land is currently being rented by Flat Creek Farms for $6,300. But, the airport is now interested in using approximately 10 acres for expansion.
County Redevelopment Commission votes to amend Lehigh TIF District plans

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission met Thursday morning, approving amendments to the 2022 plan for the Lehigh TIF District in Marion Township. At the start of the meeting, a public hearing was held to allow members of the community to comment on the changes, which would see Lawrence County provide funds for the Virgil I. Grissom Memorial Airport, as well as repairs of Meridian Road in Mitchell.
Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners schedule meeting

BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Thursday, January 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hauck House/Commons Room. Accounting, Occupancy, Section 8/HCV, and Maintenance. Executive Director. New Business. Resolution 636-Public Housing ACOP Updates Chapter 3 Eligibility. Resolution 637-Maintenance & Repair Charges Update. Adjournment.
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse. Approval of Minutes for January 3, 2023, Regular Meeting. Emergency Management – Valerie Luchauer – Revise Ambulance Agreement. Sheriff – Greg Day. Chief Public Defender – Tim Sledd...
Another candidate vying for Vincennes City Council

A Vincennes resident has announced he will run for City Council in District 4. Tyson Conrady, a Republican, is a Syracuse, Indiana native and came to Vincennes where he earned a degree in Broadcast Sales at VU. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Indianapolis.
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer

INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution

CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement.  Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse elected president of Youth Ranch

BRAZIL – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is saddling up this month as the new president of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. Plasse replaces former Marion County Sheriff John Layton who sheriffs named President Emeritus...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023

Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
Trades District’s Showers Administration Building sold to Eurton Properties

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Redevelopment Commission completed the sale of the Showers Administration Building at 601 N. Morton Street on December 15, 2022. The purchaser, Eurton Qualified Opportunity Fund, LLC, took possession of the property at closing. The purchase price was $400,000 and included the roughly 18,400 square-foot building and the .19-acre lot immediately to the north of the building.
Daviess County Arrest Report

Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
