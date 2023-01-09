LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission met Thursday morning, approving amendments to the 2022 plan for the Lehigh TIF District in Marion Township. At the start of the meeting, a public hearing was held to allow members of the community to comment on the changes, which would see Lawrence County provide funds for the Virgil I. Grissom Memorial Airport, as well as repairs of Meridian Road in Mitchell.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO