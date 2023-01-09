East Hartford, CT – The Construction Institute recently announced the speakers for its 2023 Visionaries Forum. The event takes place on Feb. 16 at the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, and is open to the public. This year’s event focuses on the fine line between the success and failure of innovation within the AECO industry, a line that the panelists have been on the right and wrong side of.

