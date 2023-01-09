Driver flees scene of high-speed crash in South L.A.; 1 child dead, woman and 2 other children injured

A driver involved in a high-speed crash in South Los Angeles that killed a child and left two other children and a woman seriously injured apparently fled the scene of the incident, officials said.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at 100 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood.

All four victims had to be rescued from an SUV that had crashed into another car and a building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A sedan also involved in the crash was on fire when firefighters arrived, but the driver had apparently fled the scene.

A woman and a 16-year-old sitting in the front seat of the SUV suffered serious injuries, but an 18-month-old and a 13 year old are listed in grave condition after both suffered “traumatic cardiac arrest,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott told KTLA.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that one of the children succumbed to their injuries, but did not provide any additional information.

The third car and the SUV sustained major damage. A child’s car seat could be seen outside the vehicle in the aftermath of the violent collision, video from the scene showed.

Scott said the much-needed rain also brings slick roads and dangerous conditions, and speeding often leads to crashes.

“We certainly want people to slow down on these wet roads realizing that it takes a lot longer to stop than normal,” Scott said.

Officials with LAPD said the investigation is ongoing.

