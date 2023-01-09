Read full article on original website
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia area artists selected for Art in the Airport program
The Columbia Metropolitan Airport has announced the slate of Columbia area artists selected to participate in its Art in the Airport program for 2023-24. The artists are Shaina Manuel, Michael Angelo Cruz, Candace Thibault and Karen Petta, according to a news release. They will have the opportunity throughout the year to utilize the airport walls as temporary gallery space.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Experience Columbia SC names ambassadors for 2023
Experience Columbia SC, the region’s destination marketing organization, announced its new group of 2023 ambassadors on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in conjunction with the launch of this year’s Columbia SC Insider Guide publication, featuring an illustration of Soda City Market created by local artist Cait Maloney. The ambassador program,...
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Foam packaging company to open $15M facility in Lee County
A company that specializes in customized protective foam packing materials is investing $15 million to establish operations in Lee County. Engineered Foam Packaging is a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co. and was established in 1954, according to a news release. The Lee County operation will create 53 new jobs.
WLTX.com
What's cooking with upcoming restaurants in Columbia?
About five new restaurants are coming right into the heart of Columbia. Here's what's cooking.
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
WIS-TV
Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Bicycle nonprofit purchases building in downtown Columbia
A nonprofit organization that provides bikes to those that need reliable transportation recently purchased an office building in downtown Columbia. Colliers South Carolina’s Mary Winter Teaster recently represented Cola Town Bike Collective in the purchase of a 2,220-square-foot building located at 709 Elmwood Avenue. Cola Town Bike Collective is...
1 South Carolina City Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A scrutinized South Congaree landlord was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly renting out a mobile home in a park that’s closing in two months. Landlord Naomi Halter faces the misdemeanor charge of operating without a business license. Tuesday morning a Lexington County judge granted...
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
columbiabusinessreport.com
How this rail-served 'megasite' could spur development in Kershaw County
More than 1,400 acres in Kershaw County have been designated a CSX Select Site by the Jacksonville-based transportation company. Known as the Central South Carolina Megasite, the 1,426-acre location is known as the Central South Carolina Megasite and is located in the town of Lugoff. Select Sites are premium, certified...
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
WIS-TV
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. SLED charges two people for human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Today marks start of 2023 legislative session. Updated: Jan. 10,...
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
