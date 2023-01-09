ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

columbiabusinessreport.com

Columbia area artists selected for Art in the Airport program

The Columbia Metropolitan Airport has announced the slate of Columbia area artists selected to participate in its Art in the Airport program for 2023-24. The artists are Shaina Manuel, Michael Angelo Cruz, Candace Thibault and Karen Petta, according to a news release. They will have the opportunity throughout the year to utilize the airport walls as temporary gallery space.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Experience Columbia SC names ambassadors for 2023

Experience Columbia SC, the region’s destination marketing organization, announced its new group of 2023 ambassadors on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in conjunction with the launch of this year’s Columbia SC Insider Guide publication, featuring an illustration of Soda City Market created by local artist Cait Maloney. The ambassador program,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Foam packaging company to open $15M facility in Lee County

A company that specializes in customized protective foam packing materials is investing $15 million to establish operations in Lee County. Engineered Foam Packaging is a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co. and was established in 1954, according to a news release. The Lee County operation will create 53 new jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Bicycle nonprofit purchases building in downtown Columbia

A nonprofit organization that provides bikes to those that need reliable transportation recently purchased an office building in downtown Columbia. Colliers South Carolina’s Mary Winter Teaster recently represented Cola Town Bike Collective in the purchase of a 2,220-square-foot building located at 709 Elmwood Avenue. Cola Town Bike Collective is...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

How this rail-served 'megasite' could spur development in Kershaw County

More than 1,400 acres in Kershaw County have been designated a CSX Select Site by the Jacksonville-based transportation company. Known as the Central South Carolina Megasite, the 1,426-acre location is known as the Central South Carolina Megasite and is located in the town of Lugoff. Select Sites are premium, certified...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

