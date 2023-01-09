Read full article on original website
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
Drunk Minnesota Man Breaks Into House Just to Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do
Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
Our Top-Ten Favorite Things About Winter in Minnesota
Now that we're halfway through January, we thought it would be a good time to take a peek at the things we like best about winter in Minnesota. Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving).
The 5 Easy Snow Molds I Want to See in Minnesota Yards This Winter
We have so much snow right now. Even with it being warm enough to actually melt some this winter, we have way more than usual at this time. Naturally, it makes sense to go searching for ideas on what do in the snow. You have the usual, make a snowman,...
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
The 10 Commandments Of Ice Fishing In Minnesota + Wisconsin
Winters in the Upper Midwest are long, cold, and make it far too easy for some people to sequester in their homes for a large part of the year. While southerners might give folks "up north" the side-eye over willingly spending time on a frozen body of water, it's a fun way to pass the winter months. Plus, what is better than a fresh-caught fish dinner?
Minnesota Renovating State Building For Twice What a New Build Costs
State lawmakers approved a plan to renovate the State Office Building in Saint Paul, but it's going to cost us... a lot!. If you were planning to do a renovation project on your home, but the cost to do the project ended up being twice as much as it would cost to just tear your home down and build a new one, would you still go through with the reno project?
Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
Meet Minnesota’s 10 Tallest Buildings, How Many Can You Name?
When it comes to big cities and tall skyscrapers, Minnesota can't compare with some of the biggest cities in the country like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles -- but we've got our own tallness going on. Here are the tallest buildings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- and...
Wisconsin Cigarette Sales Drop 50% Over Last 20 Years, Creates Other Problems For The State
It shouldn't come as a surprise as a lot can happen in twenty years. While the active number of cigarette smokers in the United States has been falling over the last half a century, there are some surprising new numbers from Wisconsin that spell good news for the overall general health of residents.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
We Now Know #1 Conspiracy Theory For Minnesota, Wisconsin, & Iowa
Long before the internet machine was a thing, people shared stories of dubious origin. Caveman newsletters with headlines like, "Here's the story Ogg doesn't want you to know!" We call them conspiracy theories and here in the Midwest, we're kinda all locked on one in particular. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town
Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
This is Minnesota’s Favorite Disney Channel Movie, is it yours?
No matter what age you are, you most likely watched Disney Channel Original Movies growing up and you definitely had your favorites!. If you are around my age then you know just how impactful High School Musical was to our society and economy, as well as Camp Rock. But then there are other classics like Lemonade Mouth, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, Halloweentown, and so on that really made our childhood.
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
