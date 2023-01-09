ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring

If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do

Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
The 10 Commandments Of Ice Fishing In Minnesota + Wisconsin

Winters in the Upper Midwest are long, cold, and make it far too easy for some people to sequester in their homes for a large part of the year. While southerners might give folks "up north" the side-eye over willingly spending time on a frozen body of water, it's a fun way to pass the winter months. Plus, what is better than a fresh-caught fish dinner?
Minnesota Renovating State Building For Twice What a New Build Costs

State lawmakers approved a plan to renovate the State Office Building in Saint Paul, but it's going to cost us... a lot!. If you were planning to do a renovation project on your home, but the cost to do the project ended up being twice as much as it would cost to just tear your home down and build a new one, would you still go through with the reno project?
Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
This is Minnesota’s Favorite Disney Channel Movie, is it yours?

No matter what age you are, you most likely watched Disney Channel Original Movies growing up and you definitely had your favorites!. If you are around my age then you know just how impactful High School Musical was to our society and economy, as well as Camp Rock. But then there are other classics like Lemonade Mouth, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, Halloweentown, and so on that really made our childhood.
