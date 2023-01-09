Read full article on original website
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
2 men, teen arrested in shooting that injured 2 in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men and a 19-year-old woman were booked into Volusia County’s jail Thursday afternoon, accused of having roles in a shooting last week in Daytona Beach that left two women injured, records show. The shooting was reported Saturday at 5:29 p.m., prompting a police...
16-year-old arrested after shooting teen in face in Palm Bay, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting another teen at a Palm Bay park last month, according to the police department. Police said Orlando Colbert-McGlon was arrested and booked into jail on Friday. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation at gas station convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An illegal gambling operation at a gas station convenience store in Daytona Beach was busted Friday by police, according to the department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said a search warrant was executed at a Get n Go location on North Nova Road. [TRENDING: Central...
13-year-old arrested in Marion County after making school shooting threat on Snapchat, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after making school shooting threats on Snapchat, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the eighth grade student at Horizon Academy posted photos of what appeared to be firearms to a group chat with other students and captioned one, “Which one for Friday?”
$5,000 reward offered for details on woman found shot to death in Orange County car crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman died after she was found shot inside a crashed car Thursday night in an Orange County neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive at 7:17 p.m. after receiving reports of...
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Orange County fire line damaged in car crash sprays cars passing by
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire line damaged in a car crash on Thursday let loose a spray of water on passer-by vehicles, according to the Orlando Utilities Commission. The line let loose a shower of water over the roadway along Hiawassee Road near Silver Springs Road, pictures show.
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
Deputies investigate 2 scenes after man shot, killed in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in his 20s was shot and killed Wednesday night in Orange County, where deputies were investigating two scenes, officials said. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway for a shooting.
Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in critical condition after he traded gunfire with another person Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Andrew Bryant, 28, was the “primary aggressor” in the incident on Coquina Court. The sheriff’s office says Bryant shot at another person, who retuned fire. Bryant was struck in the head.
Chaos on Courtney Campbell Causeway as suspect leads police on miles-long chase
A suspect who hasn't been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
Crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 54 in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
Orange County fixing park sign dedicated to fallen deputy
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is working to fix a sign outside a community park dedicated to a fallen deputy. One of the signs at Deputy Brandon Coates Community Park in the Hunters Creek area misspelled the deputy’s name. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
Orange County inmates train greyhounds to become companion pets
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five greyhounds went home to their forever families on Friday after learning a few new tricks at the Central Florida Reception Center. Through the facility’s greyhound training program, inmates are able to teach dogs basic commands, a few tricks and receive a certificate at the end of their training for basic dog obedience training.
Tank you: Man saved from sinking car thanks rescuers with sentimental fish
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man saved by Orange County firefighters after crashing into a pond last year reunited with his rescuers, gifting them a betta fish to remember the occasion. “408 the fish,” a freshwater critter named after the state road next to the pond in which he...
Reprimanded Cocoa Beach officers ‘escalated’ arrest of man sleeping on bench
COCOA, Fla. – Before Jonathan Hosmer was pepper sprayed and restrained by his ankles, Cocoa Beach police say Officer Matt LaFleur was right to check on the 30-year-old after he fell asleep on a bench in front of the Tropics bar last summer. Body camera recorded Hosmer telling LaFleur...
1 hospitalized after road rage shooting in Osceola County, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person was hospitalized after a road rage shooting in Kissimmee on Wednesday. Deputies said an altercation between drivers happened near the intersection of Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road before noon, resulting in one driver shooting at the other. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after two vans collide head-on in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old Arcadia man died, and two others suffered serious injuries after two vans collided head-on in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along County Road 675 and 49th Avenue East around 2:04 PM. FHP said one van, driven...
Fatal rollover crash investigated in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal rollover crash is under investigation in Orange County. The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Oak Ridge Road at Harcourt Avenue. Video from the scene shows the car on its side after rolling over. No other details, including how many people were...
