Melbourne, FL

click orlando

Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

16-year-old arrested after shooting teen in face in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting another teen at a Palm Bay park last month, according to the police department. Police said Orlando Colbert-McGlon was arrested and booked into jail on Friday. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

13-year-old arrested in Marion County after making school shooting threat on Snapchat, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after making school shooting threats on Snapchat, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the eighth grade student at Horizon Academy posted photos of what appeared to be firearms to a group chat with other students and captioned one, “Which one for Friday?”
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Deputies investigate 2 scenes after man shot, killed in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in his 20s was shot and killed Wednesday night in Orange County, where deputies were investigating two scenes, officials said. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway for a shooting.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in critical condition after he traded gunfire with another person Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Andrew Bryant, 28, was the “primary aggressor” in the incident on Coquina Court. The sheriff’s office says Bryant shot at another person, who retuned fire. Bryant was struck in the head.
NOKOMIS, FL
click orlando

Orange County fixing park sign dedicated to fallen deputy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is working to fix a sign outside a community park dedicated to a fallen deputy. One of the signs at Deputy Brandon Coates Community Park in the Hunters Creek area misspelled the deputy’s name. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County inmates train greyhounds to become companion pets

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five greyhounds went home to their forever families on Friday after learning a few new tricks at the Central Florida Reception Center. Through the facility’s greyhound training program, inmates are able to teach dogs basic commands, a few tricks and receive a certificate at the end of their training for basic dog obedience training.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Fatal rollover crash investigated in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal rollover crash is under investigation in Orange County. The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Oak Ridge Road at Harcourt Avenue. Video from the scene shows the car on its side after rolling over. No other details, including how many people were...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

