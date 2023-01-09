Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
korncountry.com
Scipio man arrested on stolen weapon charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Jennings County man on several charges Wednesday evening after a stolen rifle was found in his car during a traffic stop. Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near Second and California...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after reports of child neglect
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing felony charges of domestic battery on a family member under the age of 14. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Lemmons Sr. after police received a report from Mitchell Junior High School about possible child abuse. The children lived...
WKYT 27
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Anderson County. Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge. According to Kentucky State Police, Oliver stabbed Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, around 5:30 Thursday in the area of Salt River Road. Oliver is being held in...
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested on child molestation charges
SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
wbiw.com
Two arrested on felony charges after a drug-related death
WASHINGTON CO. – On Wednesday morning, Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on State Road 39 in Washington County however, it has a Scottsburg address.
wslmradio.com
Two Arrested in Drug Related Death of 33-Year-Old Scottsburg Woman
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
wdrb.com
24-year-old man arrested after trying to bring knife inside JCPS school, injuring officer in altercation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult education student at the Ahrens Educational Resource Center and Pathfinder in downtown Louisville was arrested Wednesday after police said he tried to get into a building with a knife. Isaiah Moore, 24, was arrested and is facing multiple charges. In a letter sent home...
wslmradio.com
Scott County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-48-4-2(F)FL2 ~ DEALING SCHEDULE I, II, III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – AT LEAST TWENTY-EIGHT GRAMS. IC 35-48-4-13(b)FL6 ~ MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE. IC 35-44.1-2-2(FL6) ~ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. IC 31-9-2-17 ~ CHILD ABUSE/ NEGLECT. View Profile >>>. BOWLING,...
wdrb.com
Authorities release identity, cause of death of 79-year-old man found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities released the identity and cause of death of a 79-year-old man found dead Wednesday in a building in Old Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, David Sloan, who lived in the area, died of "blunt and sharp force injuries." On Wednesday afternoon, more...
bcdemocrat.com
County man charged with kidnapping, 5 other felonies; guns seized, jury trial set for March
VAN BUREN TWP. — A Brown County man has been charged with six felonies — including three Level 3 felonies for kidnapping, criminal confinement and armed robbery — after an incident at the end of December. On Dec. 30, Brown County Sgt. Colton Magner responded to a...
Wave 3
Police seeking subject accused of breaking into Hillview smoke shop
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a subject caught on camera who allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Bullitt County and stole hundreds of dollars in cash and vape products. Hillview Police said around 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, a person was captured on video getting into the...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after violating no-trespass order
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday after Mitchell Police responded to a call of an unwanted person in the 200 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived and found 46-year-old Chad Ley standing in the yard. He told police this was his home and had someone coming to change the locks.
Wave 3
Fentanyl trafficking receive federal sentences
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Louisville men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking in fentanyl. Kevin Smyzer, Jr., 33, and Dyronne Mason, 39, each received 10 years sentences. Smyzer was sentenced today; Mason was sentenced on September 19, 2022. The drugs were discovered on March 25, 2020...
korncountry.com
Bartholomew Co. deputies respond to semi fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle fire at an I-65 rest stop, north of Columbus, on Thursday morning. Deputies arrived at 5:30 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer ablaze at the northbound rest park on the interstate. Law enforcement then cleared the...
wbiw.com
Couple facing multiple charges after being found in home without owner’s permission
FREETOWN – A Jackson County couple was arrested on drug, child neglect, and animal cruelty charges. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 43-year-old Roy Allen Bogard and 43-year-old Jacquelyn Ann Bogard on Tuesday morning. Both are facing charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependent, cruelty to an animal, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police: Indiana man arrested after asking business if he left his meth there
MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it. The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the […]
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-12-23
Child molesting (fondling/touching child under 14) Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors. January 9, 2023. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Wayne Ferguson, 56, Pekin. Criminal Mischief. False informing. Leaving the...
