shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

Scipio man arrested on stolen weapon charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Jennings County man on several charges Wednesday evening after a stolen rifle was found in his car during a traffic stop. Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near Second and California...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after reports of child neglect

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing felony charges of domestic battery on a family member under the age of 14. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Lemmons Sr. after police received a report from Mitchell Junior High School about possible child abuse. The children lived...
MITCHELL, IN
WKYT 27

Man arrested after deadly stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Anderson County. Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge. According to Kentucky State Police, Oliver stabbed Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, around 5:30 Thursday in the area of Salt River Road. Oliver is being held in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Washington man arrested on child molestation charges

SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested on felony charges after a drug-related death

WASHINGTON CO. – On Wednesday morning, Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on State Road 39 in Washington County however, it has a Scottsburg address.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

WKYT 27

Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
wslmradio.com

Scott County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-48-4-2(F)FL2 ~ DEALING SCHEDULE I, II, III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – AT LEAST TWENTY-EIGHT GRAMS. IC 35-48-4-13(b)FL6 ~ MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE. IC 35-44.1-2-2(FL6) ~ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. IC 31-9-2-17 ~ CHILD ABUSE/ NEGLECT. View Profile >>>. BOWLING,...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after violating no-trespass order

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday after Mitchell Police responded to a call of an unwanted person in the 200 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived and found 46-year-old Chad Ley standing in the yard. He told police this was his home and had someone coming to change the locks.
MITCHELL, IN
Wave 3

Fentanyl trafficking receive federal sentences

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Louisville men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking in fentanyl. Kevin Smyzer, Jr., 33, and Dyronne Mason, 39, each received 10 years sentences. Smyzer was sentenced today; Mason was sentenced on September 19, 2022. The drugs were discovered on March 25, 2020...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Bartholomew Co. deputies respond to semi fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle fire at an I-65 rest stop, north of Columbus, on Thursday morning. Deputies arrived at 5:30 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer ablaze at the northbound rest park on the interstate. Law enforcement then cleared the...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Couple facing multiple charges after being found in home without owner’s permission

FREETOWN – A Jackson County couple was arrested on drug, child neglect, and animal cruelty charges. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 43-year-old Roy Allen Bogard and 43-year-old Jacquelyn Ann Bogard on Tuesday morning. Both are facing charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependent, cruelty to an animal, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FREETOWN, IN
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-12-23

Child molesting (fondling/touching child under 14) Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors. January 9, 2023. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Wayne Ferguson, 56, Pekin. Criminal Mischief. False informing. Leaving the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

