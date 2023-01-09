ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports Chicago

Players That Bear Watching: Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders

Surprise! Surprise! The Bears earned (or fell into, backslid or luckily acquired) the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital and quite possibly continue trading down for additional picks. It’s important that the Bears obtain several picks within the top 100 selections, because the kind of talent deficiency facing them currently will not be solved by only taking the first player in the draft.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's what Kevin Warren says about joining Bears

Kevin Warren is the new CEO/President of the Bears. He becomes the fifth president in franchise history, succeeding Ted Phillips after he announced his retirement from a 23-year run as president, and a 39-year stint with the organization. Here's what Warren had to say in the Bears' announcement about his...
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Cunningham to interview with Titans, Cardinals

The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have scheduled interviews with Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for each of their general manager positions, according to Albert Breer. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The Titans finished 7-10...
NBC Sports Chicago

A look at non-NFL players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Just last week, Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington generated buzz as a potential nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame following his life-saving actions to administer CPR to Damar Hamlin. While Kellington’s window for the next round of inductees has passed, it wouldn’t be unprecedented for a...
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL touchdown leaders for passing, receiving, more

Whether it was through the air, on the ground or in the return game, these players spent the bulk of 2022 in the endzone. This season’s NFL touchdown leaders featured some of the league’s biggest stars, along with a few up-and-comers. Between actual games and fantasy showdowns, these players were capable of swinging a matchup on a single play.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023

Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season. McVay has gone 60-38 in six seasons with the...
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022

The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
NBC Sports Chicago

Ricketts: Cubs can compete for NL Central title in 2023

As the Cubs Convention kicks off Friday evening for the first time since 2020, fans are getting their first look at a revamped Cubs roster that aims to measurably improve upon a 74-88 showing in 2022, 19 games behind the division champion Cardinals. While offseason acquisitions have helped establish expectations...
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular-season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NBC Sports Chicago

Micah Parsons advocates for building around Fields

To trade, or not to trade Justin Fields? For plenty of outsiders, that is the question. Amid a Twitter debate over the question between NFL analysts, one prominent NFL player put the argument to rest with a simple, logical answer. The Bears are heading into a rare situation this offseason....
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

