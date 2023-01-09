Surprise! Surprise! The Bears earned (or fell into, backslid or luckily acquired) the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital and quite possibly continue trading down for additional picks. It’s important that the Bears obtain several picks within the top 100 selections, because the kind of talent deficiency facing them currently will not be solved by only taking the first player in the draft.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO