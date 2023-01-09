Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Peyton Hillis on 'road to recovery’ after saving drowning children
Peyton Hillis’ health condition is improving. The former NFL running back is off the ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend Angela Cole wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Doctors were concerned about Hillis’ kidneys on Tuesday, Memphis’ WREG.com reported, but this latest...
Players That Bear Watching: Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders
Surprise! Surprise! The Bears earned (or fell into, backslid or luckily acquired) the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital and quite possibly continue trading down for additional picks. It’s important that the Bears obtain several picks within the top 100 selections, because the kind of talent deficiency facing them currently will not be solved by only taking the first player in the draft.
Source: Bears expected to hire Kevin Warren as CEO/President
The Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, as their next CEO/President, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Warren will begin working on Apr. 17, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Warren started working in...
Here's what Kevin Warren says about joining Bears
Kevin Warren is the new CEO/President of the Bears. He becomes the fifth president in franchise history, succeeding Ted Phillips after he announced his retirement from a 23-year run as president, and a 39-year stint with the organization. Here's what Warren had to say in the Bears' announcement about his...
Report: Cunningham to interview with Titans, Cardinals
The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have scheduled interviews with Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for each of their general manager positions, according to Albert Breer. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The Titans finished 7-10...
A look at non-NFL players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Just last week, Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington generated buzz as a potential nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame following his life-saving actions to administer CPR to Damar Hamlin. While Kellington’s window for the next round of inductees has passed, it wouldn’t be unprecedented for a...
Schrock: Ballard gives Poles obvious trade target with QB comment
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the span of 20 minutes Tuesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles signaled his willingness (likely preference) to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was given a clear target. "I think it goes back to what I said about flexibility,"...
2022 NFL touchdown leaders for passing, receiving, more
Whether it was through the air, on the ground or in the return game, these players spent the bulk of 2022 in the endzone. This season’s NFL touchdown leaders featured some of the league’s biggest stars, along with a few up-and-comers. Between actual games and fantasy showdowns, these players were capable of swinging a matchup on a single play.
Correa saga winners, losers: Wild ride for Giants, Twins, Mets
Carlos Correa has shocked the baseball world one last time. The star shortstop reportedly agreed to sign a six-year contract worth $200 million with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, completing a nutty, one-of-a-kind free-agent carousel. That is, of course, pending results of a physical. Correa now has agreed to three...
Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023
Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season. McVay has gone 60-38 in six seasons with the...
Warren's history makes him ideal choice to be Bears' president
This offseason will be transformational for the Bears, both on and off the field. The first domino has fallen. The Bears are expected to hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as team president and CEO, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.
Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022
The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
Roquan Smith earns first-team All-Pro nod after Ravens trade
Roquan Smith is having quite the week. The former Chicago Bear on Tuesday agreed to a historic deal with the Baltimore Ravens, inking a five-year, $100 million extension that makes him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history. Then on Friday, Smith was named to the NFL's All-Pro first team for...
Ricketts: Cubs can compete for NL Central title in 2023
As the Cubs Convention kicks off Friday evening for the first time since 2020, fans are getting their first look at a revamped Cubs roster that aims to measurably improve upon a 74-88 showing in 2022, 19 games behind the division champion Cardinals. While offseason acquisitions have helped establish expectations...
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular-season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase
On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play. "He did that on purpose," Chase said after the game. "It's alright....
Micah Parsons advocates for building around Fields
To trade, or not to trade Justin Fields? For plenty of outsiders, that is the question. Amid a Twitter debate over the question between NFL analysts, one prominent NFL player put the argument to rest with a simple, logical answer. The Bears are heading into a rare situation this offseason....
