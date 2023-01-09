Western Native Voice announces legislative policy priorities

News Release

Western Native Voice

The 2023 Montana legislative session began on January 2 with a flurry of activity at the Capitol in Helena. Western Native Voice (WNV), one of Montana’s civic engagement and public policy advocacy groups, is committed to working with legislators on both sides of the aisle to find common-sense solutions to crucial issues that face indigenous Montanans.

“Everyday, indigenous Montanans play crucial roles in communities across the state, not just on reservations,” said Ronnie Jo Horse, Executive Director of Western Native Voice . “We remind all of the elected officials of Montana’s 68th legislative session that indigenous Montanans are their constituents as well, and that their voices must not, and cannot be ignored.”

Western Native Voice’s legislative agenda focuses on the critical concerns of its members and community stakeholders, and important issues that WNV has advanced in past legislative sessions.

WNV will advance pro-democracy policies that address government overreach

The right to vote is a foundational part of our representative democracy, and indigenous Montanans have fought for decades for their enfranchisement. Lawmaker actions rooted in false narratives about election fraud have become burdensome government overreach into an overwhelmingly secure system. Additionally, this overreach has negatively impacted indigenous voters and has been successfully challenged in court. Our members and organization stand firmly in calling on Montana’s lawmakers to:

Unify to stop government overreach into our free elections and our right to vote.

Build up our solid and free elections by modernizing voter registration and the election process so that voters have greater choice on how to cast their ballots.

Proactively address the barriers rural voters face in registering to vote and voting, particularly in rural reservations.

WNV will support measures that respect tribal sovereignty

Indigenous people have lived in Montana for thousands of years, and the United States entered into treaties with tribes as sovereign nations. The government-to-government relationship between tribes and both state and federal governments is a cornerstone of tribal policy. It has become painfully clear that a breakdown of this relationship exists, and we call on the Montana legislature to:

Respect tribes and tribal members by ending policy attacks that undermine tribal management of their natural resources and hunting rights.

End state government meddling in the fee-to-trust land process.

WNV will support policies which improve health outcomes

Affordable health insurance coverage is critically essential for urban and rural indigenous Montanans, especially as families pay more for everyday needs. Western Native Voice will work with legislators on both sides of the aisle to:

Bring down the cost of health insurance for all Montanans, urban and rural, to put more money in people’s pockets.

Continue to bridge rural Montana's healthcare access and services gap, especially in rural reservations.

WNV will work together to dispel harmful stereotypes

Montana is better because of our indigenous people, not in spite of them. Yet, time and again, some legislators have taken to demonizing indigenous people and communities by pushing legislation that reinforces harmful stereotypes. Western Native Voice will:

Work with lawmakers to break the cycle of prejudice in legislation through good-faith dialogue and mutual learning.

Support legislation that intends to inform legislators, and the public, of the unique histories and cultures of Montana’s tribes

“Our intent is to improve the lives of all Montanans through a good-faith partnership and finding common ground with legislators on legislation,” said Horse. “We urge our tribal leaders and members, both urban and rural indigenous Montanans, to contact their legislators this session to make their voices heard loud and clear on policies that will impact future generations.”

Western Native Voice encourages legislators to bring good sense back into government by supporting the Western Native Voice 2023 legislative agenda. Montanans can leave a message with their legislators by calling (406) 444-4800 or by going online to www.leg.mt.gov/message . You can find your legislator by going online to https://leg.mt.gov/map/ .

To stay informed about Western Native Voice’s legislative work and upcoming opportunities, sign up for a free membership at www.westernnativevoice.org/join .

Western Native Voice is a non-profit, non-partisan social justice organization working to inspire Native leadership through community organizing, education, leadership, and advocacy. With 7% of Montana’s population being Native American living almost evenly split between reservation and urban areas, WNV organizes in both rural and urban communities using a culturally tailored community organizing and citizen education model to build Native leadership.