Gov. Lombardo declares propane delivery emergency in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Joe Lombardo has declared an emergency over delays in delivery of propane in Nevada.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo issued the liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency over the weekend, saying widespread delays have caused a drop in propane supply as Nevada grapples with another round of winter weather.

The governor’s office said given ongoing severe weather conditions, it’s critical that residents have access to adequate propane supplies.

As part of the declaration, Lombardo approved a temporary suspension of motor carrier regulations — specifically the limits on how many hours transport and delivery drivers can be on the road each day. His office said the suspension of the regulations are expected to expedite propane deliveries.

The change will last through Jan. 21, unless extended by the governor.

The city of Reno and Washoe County declared their own emergencies as a way for municipalities to request additional resources and increase staffing.

Over the New Years weekend, thousands of Northern Nevada residents lost power due to a long-lasting winter storm. Authorities shut down major highways around Reno and Tahoe that weekend because of reports of vehicle spinouts.

