Paso Robles, CA

City to Resume Discontinuation of Water Service Due to Non-Payment

By Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
Utility accounts with past due balances that are 60+ days past will be subject to discontinuation of service starting in February

PASO ROBLES — Discontinuation of water service due to non-payment will resume in February 2023. Utility accounts with past due balances that are 60+ days past will be subject to discontinuation of service.

With the pandemic slowing and a variety of customer payment assistance programs available, the City will once again resume discontinuation of water service due to non-payment. Prior to discontinuation of service, the City will make every effort to notify water customers via written notice, door hanger, and phone call.

For current information on customer payment assistance programs or to see if you are eligible for a payment plan, please contact our office at (805) 237-3996 or visit their website here prcity.com/163/Utilities-Billing

Payments can be made in person at the City Hall Annex located at 821 Pine Street, Suite A, by phone at 1-844-321-9512, or online here invoicecloud.com/portal/(S(cwslbyxlcq403hqzqvabpqx4))/2/Site2.aspx?G=b60d1fd0-7c20-4fb0-b824-496a5b076361

Contact the Utility Billing Department at (805) 237-3996 or via email at UB@prcity.com with any questions.

