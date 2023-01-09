Laziness at its finest,these are the same people that will pitch a fit when the wind blows a cart into their car and does damage.I park right next to the carriage corral for convenience if I'm shopping child free I'll bring it back into the store.
Because, a WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE THINK THEY ARE ENTITLED!! They don't give a crap about anything but themselves.....bottom line!There have been many times I have moved carts out of parking spaces left behind by the lazy & ENTITLED. God forbid they take 15-20 secs out of their time to rush to get to the red light, to be 1st in line, then go home to hurry & put groceries away, Go figure 🤣
I put my cart back, but if we keep self checkout and return our carts we should get a discount on our purchases. taking away jobs and charging more money isn't right.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Comments / 8