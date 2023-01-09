In a surprising move, Big Lots, a popular store chain in the US, has announced that it will be closing several of its locations across the country due to "performance issues." Big Lots, a popular store chain in the US, has announced that it will be closing several of its locations across the country due to "performance issues." According to the company's CEO, Bruce Thorn, the closures are a result of inflation affecting the "discretionary spending" of the store's customers, particularly for higher-priced items.

5 DAYS AGO