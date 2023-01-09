Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To DineVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
Stark Reality Restaurants Is Debuting a New Concept in Santa Rosa
The name listed is Augie's and it will debut at 535 4th Street, neighboring establishments like Fourth Street Deli, La Rosa Tequileria & Grille, and Sunny's Boba & More.
bdmag.com
MBK Rental Living Acquires Land in Sonoma County, California For a 134-Unit Solar-powered Luxury Apartment Project
The Haven at Deer Creek, slated to open in spring 2024, will bring style, sustainability, and much-needed housing to the North Bay region. MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, has announced the acquisition of a 4.71-acre site in Petaluma, California. The Haven at Deer Creek has both three-story garden style and three-story podium style apartments. All buildings will be solar powered for maximum efficiency. The Haven at Deer Creek is located north of San.
sonomamag.com
Burgers and Wine a Perfect Pairing at Santa Rosa Restaurant
Lamb burger: 2020 Saint Cosme Cotes du Rhone Syrah Blend. Beef burger: Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley. Turkey burger: Loimer “Lois” Grüner Veltliner. Tuna burger: Villa Maria EarthGarden Sauvignon Blanc. Fried pickles: Heinz Eifel Riesling Kabinett or Pierre Sparr NV Brut Reserve Sparkling. Chicken burger or salmon...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Closures, power outages among the impacts of storms on Napa, Sonoma, Marin businesses
As Thursday promises a brief respite before the next storms arrive Friday, the challenges of bad weather continue to be felt by area businesses. As storms continue to rain down on Sonoma County, local businesses are being hit especially hard but not just by flood waters. Several local restaurants, wineries...
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
North Bay wineries turn stormy weather into a positive
All this rain has been a boon for North Bay wineries who are looking to be more sustainable with their water use amid the California drought.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
sonomamag.com
One of the Best Plant-Based Burgers in Sonoma Is Coming to Sebastopol
The owners of the popular Santa Rosa vegan and vegetarian restaurant Cozy Plum plan to open a second location, at the former space of Slice of Life (6970 McKinley St., Sebastopol). Co-owner Charles White said they’re working hard to open as soon as possible, ideally by spring. The menu will...
KTVU FOX 2
2 men die in Sonoma County while using gas generator during storms
SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the storms while using a gas-powered generator in their home, the sheriff's office said. Gene Beauchamp, 71, of Colusa and Phil Mabray, 71, of Biggs, were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch
Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah. Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms. "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
San Francisco Bay Area inflation eases to 4.9% in December
Inflation in overall consumer prices for the San Francisco Bay Area cooled last month, slipping to the lowest growth rate for all of last year, helped by falling gasoline and natural-gas prices, according to federal data out Thursday. The consumer price index for the region for all items was up...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California’s COVID-19 numbers begin to improve following latest winter surge
Coronavirus activity in California has declined in recent days, with significant drops recorded in key transmission and hospital metrics. The statewide case rate for COVID-19 fell to 14.3 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public Health reported in a weekly update Thursday, down 10% from one week earlier. California’s...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Gary Farrell Winery picks new general manager
Stephanie Wycoff has returned to Gary Farrell Winery in Healdsburg, this time as general manager. Wycoff now oversees operations, brand sales and marketing, and direct-to-consumer programs for the 40-year-old winery. During her previous stint in 2012–2017, Wycoff was director of consumer sales and marketing. “We’re excited for the next...
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity
Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa. Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals. Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir. "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
sonomacountygazette.com
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
Body of North Bay fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day found
MARIN COUNTY – Marin County officials announced Thursday of the discovery of a man's body who went missing on Christmas Day after he headed out into San Pablo Bay for a day of fishing.William Hady Chebib, 32, from Petaluma, launched his fishing boat at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 25 from the Black Point Boat Launch in Novato to do some fishing near China Camp State Park. At 3:30 p.m., Chebib contacted his family to say that he was about to return to the boat launch, but he never arrived. Chebib's boat was discovered on Dec. 26 near Point San Pablom...
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls
SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
