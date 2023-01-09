Read full article on original website
Related
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
Up and Coming Weekly
30th annual prayer brunch, worship service to honor legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Eric Mansfield, an ear, nose and throat specialist and a former state senator, will be the keynote speaker for the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Brunch. The brunch is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16 at the Crown Expo Center, 1960 Coliseum Drive.
Up and Coming Weekly
Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student
A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
Comments / 0