Fayetteville, NC

WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
LEE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen injured in shooting at Aberdeen home

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Someone shot into a home in the 100 block of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen and hit a teenager shortly after 4:30 a.m. “Responding deputies located a 17-year-old juvenile inside the residence who had sustained a...
ABERDEEN, NC
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
cbs17

Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
GARNER, NC
jocoreport.com

Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space

SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WMBF

1 injured with severe burns in Lumberton apartment fire, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was reported to have severe burns after an apartment caught fire in Lumberton on Wednesday. The Lumberton Police Department said a 911 call went out reporting the blaze on Magnolia Way at around 11:25 a.m. Both police and units from the Lumberton Fire Department learned someone was inside upon arriving at the scene.
LUMBERTON, NC

