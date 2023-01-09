Read full article on original website
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
cbs17
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
jocoreport.com
Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
cbs17
6 adults, 1 child displaced after 6 apartment units damaged in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Six Fayetteville apartment units were damaged in a fire Friday night, a CBS 17 crew member on scene reports. The damage has displaced six adults and a child. The Fayetteville Fire Department, who responded to the flames in the 6400 block of Yadkin Road at...
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
richmondobserver
REPORT: Richmond County investigators catch break-in suspect with cocaine at jail
ROCKINGHAM — A man suspected of a break-in is accused of having cocaine during a jail visitation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators obtained arrest warrants for 54-year-old Jonathan Eric Morgan, of Hamlet, charging him in connection to a Sept. 25, 2022 break-in at a home on Firefly Woods Road in Rockingham.
cbs17
CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
sandhillssentinel.com
Teen injured in shooting at Aberdeen home
The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Someone shot into a home in the 100 block of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen and hit a teenager shortly after 4:30 a.m. “Responding deputies located a 17-year-old juvenile inside the residence who had sustained a...
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
cbs17
Moore County teen injured by gunfire after someone shot into residence, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that injured a teenager. Around 4:35 a.m., Moore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen to a report of a residence that had been shot into, according to the sheriff’s office.
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
cbs17
Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
jocoreport.com
Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space
SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
Portion of I-440 back open near Poole Road after deadly hit-and-run
The man who was killed has been identified by police as 31-year-old Craig Mckeithen Jr.
Crimestoppers tips led to 11 arrests in 2022
LAURINBURG — Scotland Crimestoppers launched in November 2021 and since then there have been dozens of tips that have led investigators
WMBF
1 injured with severe burns in Lumberton apartment fire, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was reported to have severe burns after an apartment caught fire in Lumberton on Wednesday. The Lumberton Police Department said a 911 call went out reporting the blaze on Magnolia Way at around 11:25 a.m. Both police and units from the Lumberton Fire Department learned someone was inside upon arriving at the scene.
