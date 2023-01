On the rainy evening that was November 29, I met Anish Mago outside the student entrance of Memorial Gymnasium to cover Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball’s matchup against South Carolina Upstate. Despite a 5-0 start, the team had entered a cold stretch of three consecutive single-digit losses. The Spartans of USC (Upstate) were set to be a solid reprieve from the recent grind of high caliber competition and marked a return to relatively harmless opponents before SEC play would begin a month later.

