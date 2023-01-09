An Arkansas restaurant is being praised for feeding a hungry homeless man. Little Rock jewelry artist Ronda Chung was in El Sur Street Food Co last week when she spotted an act of kindness and had to share. She posted on social media that she saw a homeless man come into the restaurant asking if they had any leftover food he could have, but the man at the counter did him one better.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO