Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie Historical Society program on Jan. 19 to feature Stuttgart Army Airfield

The Grand Prairie Historical Society will hold its winter quarterly meeting at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 19. After a social hour with light refreshments starting at 6 p.m., a presentation on the World War II Stuttgart Army Airfield will begin at 7 p.m. The speaker is Ron Lanoue of Little Rock. The public is cordially invited to attend.
STUTTGART, AR
onespiritblog.com

Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient

There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Restaurant Worker Pays For Homeless Man’s Meal

An Arkansas restaurant is being praised for feeding a hungry homeless man. Little Rock jewelry artist Ronda Chung was in El Sur Street Food Co last week when she spotted an act of kindness and had to share. She posted on social media that she saw a homeless man come into the restaurant asking if they had any leftover food he could have, but the man at the counter did him one better.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
THV11

Arkansas non-profits and urgent care clinics continue to deal with vet shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinary clinics in Arkansas continue to deal with the nationwide vet shortage, which is making it more difficult to take in and care for animals. Arkansans For Animals is the longest-running low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the state. According to Executive Director Mariam Hillard, the organization plays a big role in the community and the vet shortage is making the day-to-day operation more challenging.
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Southern Paramedic mourns death of crew member, prays for recovery of another

BRINKLEY, Ark. (WMC) - Southern Paramedic Service is mourning the loss of a crew member and hopes for the recovery of another who was injured in an ambulance crash on Tuesday morning. The Southern Paramedic ambulance crashed near Brinkley, Arkansas, killing the Emergency Vehicle Operator Elizabeth Watkins. The crash injured...
BRINKLEY, AR
aymag.com

Airbnb Bunker in Vilonia Gets Unique Transformation

Drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers & Rally’s recently held a competition where two people with paraskevidekatriaphobia, an extreme or irrational fear of Friday the 13th, won a weekend stay at a unique Airbnb in Vilonia. The Airbnb is an underground luxury Titan II nuclear missile complex. With the help of...
VILONIA, AR

