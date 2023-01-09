Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Historical Society program on Jan. 19 to feature Stuttgart Army Airfield
The Grand Prairie Historical Society will hold its winter quarterly meeting at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 19. After a social hour with light refreshments starting at 6 p.m., a presentation on the World War II Stuttgart Army Airfield will begin at 7 p.m. The speaker is Ron Lanoue of Little Rock. The public is cordially invited to attend.
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient
There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Restaurant Worker Pays For Homeless Man’s Meal
An Arkansas restaurant is being praised for feeding a hungry homeless man. Little Rock jewelry artist Ronda Chung was in El Sur Street Food Co last week when she spotted an act of kindness and had to share. She posted on social media that she saw a homeless man come into the restaurant asking if they had any leftover food he could have, but the man at the counter did him one better.
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
ualrpublicradio.org
Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school
Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
Arkansas non-profits and urgent care clinics continue to deal with vet shortage
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinary clinics in Arkansas continue to deal with the nationwide vet shortage, which is making it more difficult to take in and care for animals. Arkansans For Animals is the longest-running low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the state. According to Executive Director Mariam Hillard, the organization plays a big role in the community and the vet shortage is making the day-to-day operation more challenging.
Little Rock Family mourns the loss of the 18-year-old loved one shot and killed last month
A Central Arkansas mother mourning the loss of her 18-year-old son, shot and killed in North Little Rock last month.
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Riceland: First responders respond to fire at Riceland Foods Stuttgart Rice Division
STUTTGART, Ark. – A fire occurred at Riceland Foods Stuttgart Rice Division near Mill C today at approximately 7 a.m. The local fire and rescue teams were on the scene, and the fire was extinguished. All employees were evacuated, and no injuries occurred. Riceland President and CEO Jason Brancel...
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 10th
No additional obituaries were available for update today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below to view previously posted obituaries.
ARDOT temporarily closing Broadway Street as part of demolition project
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: ARDOT has announced additional lane closures starting Jan. 16 to work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock. Weather permitting, double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and will be controlled by construction barrels and signage.
Parkview grad, Little Rock sailor receives award from Navy
A class of 2019 Parkview grad has received an award from the Navy while serving aboard an amphibious assault ship.
Little Rock police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man. 77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10. He was last seen wearing a tan...
actionnews5.com
Southern Paramedic mourns death of crew member, prays for recovery of another
BRINKLEY, Ark. (WMC) - Southern Paramedic Service is mourning the loss of a crew member and hopes for the recovery of another who was injured in an ambulance crash on Tuesday morning. The Southern Paramedic ambulance crashed near Brinkley, Arkansas, killing the Emergency Vehicle Operator Elizabeth Watkins. The crash injured...
aymag.com
Airbnb Bunker in Vilonia Gets Unique Transformation
Drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers & Rally’s recently held a competition where two people with paraskevidekatriaphobia, an extreme or irrational fear of Friday the 13th, won a weekend stay at a unique Airbnb in Vilonia. The Airbnb is an underground luxury Titan II nuclear missile complex. With the help of...
Little Rock School District facing overstaffing, enrollment decline in some schools; changes to come
A decline in enrollment among secondary schools in the Little Rock School District left some teachers confused for weeks about the next steps.
Stephens Elementary, Central High School off lockdown after LRPD searched for suspect accused of murder
A Friday-morning lockdown has been lifted at Stephens Elementary and Central High schools after police searched the area.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
