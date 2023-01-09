Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after shooting investigation on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People who live off of Summit Ave. and Hicone Rd. woke up to the sound of gunshots. Others who had already left for work rushed back home when doorbell camera alerted their phones. "I looked at my ring camera only to see that there were officers...
Three Men Hospitalized After Winston-Salem Shooting, Police Say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Friday drive-by shooting on LaDeara Crest Lane has left three men hospitalized. WSPD say that one of the three men are in critical condition, and the other two are stable. They were all reportedly walking when they were shot. No suspect information is available at this time, as this investigation is ongoing.
Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
Large Police Presence Near Summit Ave. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on-scene near Hicone Road and Summit Avenue in Greensboro. Reports had a firearm going off several times before 8:00 a.m. today. Deputies arrived to the sound of additional gunfire. One sduspect was taken into custody without any reported injuries.
North Carolina man charged with exploitation of a minor
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the […]
Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County […]
Two Arrested in Domestic Disturbance, RCSO say
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs arrived at a Thomasville home on Wright Road for an assault claim. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller who reported that James Aaron Sheffield, 35, had assaulted her. Deputies escorted the female back to the address where the incident occurred to retrieve personal items and for deputies to speak with Sheffield.
Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to discharge of firearm on Candlenut Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said the heavy law enforcement presence on Candlenut Road was in response to a discharge of a firearm. According to GCSO, deputies responded at 7:45 a.m. to a discharge of a firearm. After arriving on scene, deputies heard several shots fired in the area.
1 man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, 2 men injured, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is in critical condition, and two others are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday. Winston-Salem officers responded to the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane and found three victims who had been shot. FOX8 is told a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man and two 20-year-old Winston-Salem […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. A 59-year-old Thomasville resident was going […]
Rockingham County Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, Rockingham County Sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Summerfield. As a result of the search, Gerald Eugene Mabe 60, of 252 Sleepy Hollow Ln. was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Mabe was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $300,000 secured bond.
Card Skimmers Found at Greensboro Walmart Stores, Police Say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have confirmed that card skimmers have been found at ,multiple Walmart stores. This comes nine days after skimmers were found at two stores in High Point, but GPD is unsure if these cases are related or if anyone's been targeted yet. This is a developing story.
Additional Charges Issues in December Fatal Crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Additional charges for Gene Kevin Reyes include Displaying a Fictitious Registration Plate, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Careless and Reckless Driving. Reyes was arrested for his role in a fatal crash on Martinsville Street on December 19....
Two people found carrying guns inside Triad schools all within the past week, law enforcement reacts
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Within the last week, law enforcement stopped two people who brought guns inside Triad school buildings. The most recent incident happened Wednesday in Davie County where a parent was arrested for bringing a gun into an elementary school. Deputies said the parent had a glock...
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after apparently shooting NC mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
Card skimmers in Greensboro
Dozens of Walmart customers in Greensboro could be scam victims, police say they found skimmers at Walmarts throughout the city. “I'm wondering how that can happen,” said Greensboro resident Vernon Bell. Bell is happy he used cash to pay today. “Today is the one day I used cash normally,...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
'Scared me straight to death': Mother and son react to Yadkinville school bus crash near apartment building
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — What started off as a normal Tuesday for Nicholas Arellano and his mother, Michelle Olmos turned a completely different way. The two were asleep in their apartment when suddenly, they heard a loud noise. "I heard a rumble and I said to myself 'what is that...
