Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there have been six deaths in the state following the severe weather outbreak that spawned more than two dozen tornadoes across the South.
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
At least 6 killed as Tornado, thunderstorms strike central Alabama
Jan 12 (Reuters) - At least six people were killed in central Alabama on Thursday as thunderstorms and at least one tornado swept through the region, local officials said. An Autauga County Sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that six people had died in the storm, but she said she had no further details.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Harrowing Videos Show 'Extremely Dangerous' Tornado Hit Alabama
More than a dozen reports of tornadoes were made in Alabama as severe storms rocked the Southeast on Thursday.
WATCH: Alabama Resident Completely Loses It After Lightning Strikes Near Her Home
Alabama is one of the stormiest states in the country, so residents have grown used to the weather. But no matter how many storms someone lives through, they can never be prepared to have a flash of a lightning strike right in front of their eyes. One resident living in...
Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man
A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Court Docs Detail Backseat Execution of Men Found Near Tuscaloosa Sunday
The two men found murdered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning were executed from the backseat of a moving vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by the Thread. As previously reported, homicide investigators spent all day and night Sunday working the case after the two victims, both 23-year-old men from the Montgomery area, were found dead a few miles apart in Fosters.
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Huntsville
Huntsville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Huntsville.
msn.com
More than 30 tornadoes reportedly struck several states as severe weather swept across the South, leaving at least 7 dead
Severe storms swept across the South on Thursday, when ferocious winds sent residents running for cover, blew roofs off homes and killed at least seven people, including a child. Damaged powerlines, severed tree limbs and debris littered streets in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky, where at least 34 preliminary tornado reports...
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
newsnationnow.com
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado
(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
School closings, early dismissals for Alabama’s severe weather on Thursday, Jan. 12
Some Alabama school districts have announced closings or are going remote as strong to severe storms are forecast to move into the western part of the state Thursday morning. The severe weather includes the possibility of hail and winds pushing 60 m.p.h. with chances for tornadoes. The storms are expected...
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
