Fayetteville City Council approves recommendations to limit how much waste the city collects
Fayetteville residents will have new limitations on how much waste is collected from their homes.
Housing plan could ease shortage in Scotland County – and help a neglected neighborhood
An ambitious plan to create more affordable housing in Scotland County could help low-income residents and revitalize a languishing neighborhood. Scotland County commissioners are in talks to potentially donate 14 acres of land in north Laurinburg to Southeastern Community Action Partnership. The nonprofit, known as SCAP, must have the land...
Dozens without water in Spring Lake due to planned outage
Crews are shutting off the water between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. so contractors can connect the water pipes for a new development.
Fort Bragg's name change could cost NC taxpayers over $6 million
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fort Bragg will soon be named Fort Liberty. Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties with the Confederacy, Fort Bragg is the most expensive one to re-name – and tax-payers will be footing much of the bill. According...
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers
Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
County Crime Report: Jan. 13
LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
Fayetteville Woodpeckers announce ‘Trees for Charity’ winners
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have picked the winners of their “Trees for Charity” contest. Fayetteville Holiday Lights spectators voted from Dec. 8-23 on trees on display that they thought were the best decorated. After careful deliberation, the first- through third-place finishers are:. 1st Place:...
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
Code Orange Air Quality issued for 3 North Carolina counties, including Wayne
A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
Fayetteville Police department offering new job opportunity during hiring event
The Fayetteville police department is working to bring more men and women into the force.
RV trailer flips after blowing a tire on I-95 in Cumberland County; highway reopens but 5 miles of traffic remain
GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed a direction of Interstate 95 for about two hours in Cumberland County Tuesday night, officials said. The wreck closed northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 65, which is near the exit for N.C. 82, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Patterson to become Robeson County AD
LUMBERTON — Glenn Patterson Sr. has held every role imaginable within Robeson County athletics, as an athlete, a JV coach, a varsity coa
Could national brands put Fayetteville-owned food trucks at risk? Experts weigh in
Fayetteville entrepreneurs said food trucks are a more accessible entry point into the restaurant industry than a traditional brick and mortar, with fewer overhead expenses, location flexibility and smaller staffs. National brands have taken note and are launching food trucks of their own. SweetFrog, Dunkin’ Donuts, Cinnabon and Chick-fil-A food...
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
Fayetteville police host applicant orientation to fill vacancies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is facing staffing shortages as officers retire and others move to better paying jobs. “Being that this is a military town, it is a struggle finding people to stay here long term,” said officer Ciarra King, a recruiter for the Fayetteville Police Department.
Q&A: North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross talks house ethics, George Santos
Rep. Ross addresses her new appointment and the questionable background of newly elected New York congressman George Santos (R) in her latest interview with CBS 17's Russ Bowen.
