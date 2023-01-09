Stolen car in Franklin County leads to recovery of $100,000 artifact collection

Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Pedestrian hit by car in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police responded to a car versus pedestrian collision near George Washington Way and Spangler on the morning of January 12. According to Richland Police a 15-year-old male was hit by a car while crossing the street. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This...
FOX 11 and 41
Man charged for November murder in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable...
FOX 11 and 41
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
FOX 11 and 41
Clover Island boat launch reopened for public use
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Clover Island boat launch has been reopened to the public with approval from the Department of Ecology (DOE) following a boathouse fire in early December 2022 that compromised the water in the Port of Kennewick. The DOE closed the boat launch on December 7. A...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County coroner’s office receives accreditation
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Coroner’s Office has received accreditation from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (IACME). According to a Benton County press release the coroner’s office self-submitted to this process for the purpose of ensuring their operating policies, procedures, and practices are within international guidelines.
FOX 11 and 41
The HAPO Center shuts down questionable event
It started as a group looking to book a Mixed Martial Arts event at the HAPO Center and turned out to be something completely unexpected. A person who works at the venue that the group lied to HAPO Center staff. This event was a gathering of Neo-Nazis. A person who...
FOX 11 and 41
Building Blocks of the Future: Human Trafficking Awareness
RICHLAND, Wash. – It’s National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Jan. 11 is national human trafficking awareness day. The U.S. Dept. of State estimates that about 24.9 million people are trafficked worldwide at any given time. Now, the U.S. recognizes types of human trafficking: there is forced labor...
FOX 11 and 41
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
FOX 11 and 41
WA-HI to honor legendary basketball coach Thacker
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.
