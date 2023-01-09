Stolen car in Franklin County leads to recovery of $100,000 artifact collection

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO