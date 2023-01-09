ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Stolen car in Franklin County leads to recovery of $100,000 artifact collection

By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer
FOX 11 and 41
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Pedestrian hit by car in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police responded to a car versus pedestrian collision near George Washington Way and Spangler on the morning of January 12. According to Richland Police a 15-year-old male was hit by a car while crossing the street. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man charged for November murder in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Clover Island boat launch reopened for public use

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Clover Island boat launch has been reopened to the public with approval from the Department of Ecology (DOE) following a boathouse fire in early December 2022 that compromised the water in the Port of Kennewick. The DOE closed the boat launch on December 7. A...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton County coroner’s office receives accreditation

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Coroner’s Office has received accreditation from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (IACME). According to a Benton County press release the coroner’s office self-submitted to this process for the purpose of ensuring their operating policies, procedures, and practices are within international guidelines.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The HAPO Center shuts down questionable event

It started as a group looking to book a Mixed Martial Arts event at the HAPO Center and turned out to be something completely unexpected. A person who works at the venue that the group lied to HAPO Center staff. This event was a gathering of Neo-Nazis. A person who...
FOX 11 and 41

Building Blocks of the Future: Human Trafficking Awareness

RICHLAND, Wash. – It’s National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Jan. 11 is national human trafficking awareness day. The U.S. Dept. of State estimates that about 24.9 million people are trafficked worldwide at any given time. Now, the U.S. recognizes types of human trafficking: there is forced labor...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WA-HI to honor legendary basketball coach Thacker

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy