wabi.tv
Lauren Cook joins her cousin on Husson women’s basketball team
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Calais Blue Devil Lauren Cook is a Husson Eagle after spending two-and-a-half years with the Maine Maritime Academy women’s basketball team. While she’s not taking anything away from the Mariners’ basketball and business program, she decided changing majors was right for her, plus there’s a family connection in Bangor.
Brewer Witches return a motivated group
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Witches are off to an undefeated start to a season that gives them plenty of reasons to stay focused on their task of winning Class A North. Falling in the Class A North Championship to Nokomis last season lit a fire under them. “We’ll...
Orono Fire sporting new look thanks to one of its own
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Fire Department is going to be riding around in style thanks to the work of one of their own. “Art has always been a passion of mine. My twin brother and I, even through grade school, we were in art class and what not,” said Dennis Bean of the Orono Fire Department.
United Technologies Center creates exhibit for student’s photographs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local school is celebrating the work of one of its students. The United Technologies Center is running a photography exhibit featuring the work of Old Town senior Hunter Theriault. The photos capture his fellow peers working in their respective trades. “They remember the moment and...
Bangor florist honored for volunteerism
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held its annual business breakfast in person today. Business leaders from across the area packed the Cross Insurance Center for the yearly gathering. The morning was highlighted by the volunteer of the...
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
Ice bar returns to Samoset Resort in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you can take a trip to Alaska without leaving Maine. The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge. It consists of 50,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice. This year’s theme “Arctic Wild” will take you on a trip straight into...
“Funding cliff” could cause RSU 34 school shakeup
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - RSU 34 is facing what they’ve called a “funding cliff” as several grant sources are set to expire. One possible outcome could involve a major shuffle for three district schools. Children from kindergarten to grade 3 at the Viola Rand School in...
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
Family behind Whitney’s Supermarket to launch Whitney’s Variety in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The family behind Whitney’s Family Supermarket in Corinth is expanding to Dover-Foxcroft. After a process that took months the family owned gas station and convenience store opened their gas pumps Wednesday. They’re still working to build up the store for their soft opening on January...
Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 3
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The final part to our special report looking back at the Ice Storm of 98. This evening we’re focusing on the people that lived through it. Brian Sullivan asked people about their memories of the ordeal.. and relives a few taken from the TV5 archives.
Maine Air National Guard leader reacts to new COVID-19 vaccine rules
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders of the Maine National Guard say they’re waiting on more guidance after the Department of Defense dropped the COVID-19 vaccine mandate this week. On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the rule that required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes...
Milford teachers working without contract seek “fair deal”
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Teachers at the Dr. Lewis Libby School in Milford say they’ve worked the school year without a contract. Now, they’re increasing efforts for what they’re calling a fair deal. Teachers say their most recent proposal would increase pay to a locally-competitive level without...
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Annual “Fill The Strand” fundraiser set for MLK Day
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - All are invited to the Strand Theatre in Rockland this Monday for a show of support to the Knox County community. Area Interfaith Outreach is hosting its third annual “Fill The Strand” food and fund raiser at the historic theatre. AIO is an organization...
Precipitation continues to taper off tonight, lows drop into the 20′s and 30′s.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system will continue to track across the state and to the northeast. As it does so precipitation will continue to taper off throughout the region. The bulk of the precipitation will end in the late afternoon for the Bangor region while, up north, will continue to see mixed precipitation that changes back to snow tonight. By around dinner time is when you should expect precipitation up north to come to an end. We remain mostly cloudy overnight tonight. As the low exits the region cooler air funnels in behind it, cooling our overnight lows down into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-15 mph.
Bangor proposes spending plan for $20.9 million in ARPA funds
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor has issued its first draft allocations of its nearly $21 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. These totals are suggested and do not reflect any official decisions. The largest sum, nearly 39 percent of the funding, would go toward disproportionately impacted...
Experts share tips for safe teen driving
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - January is Teen Driving Awareness Month. According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. But experts TV5 spoke with say there are ways to prevent these tragedies from happening. Data from the Maine Department of Public Safety show...
Garage destroyed in Surry fire
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A garage was destroyed by fire in Surry Friday morning. According to Surry Fire Chief Bryan McLellan, they were called to Toddy Pond Road around 10 a.m. When crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. McLellan says there was a vehicle, a side-by-side, and a tractor...
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
