$71.6 Billion Worldwide Smart Process Application Industry to 2027 - Featuring Appian, Dell Technologies, IBM and Verint Systems Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Worldwide Process Instrumentation Industry is Expected to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2027: Need for Efficient Energy Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Process Instrumentation Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Type of Instruments, Communication Protocol, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Process Instrumentation Market is estimated to be USD 22.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Marine VHF Radio Market Insights 2023 Latest Investment, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Type, Application, End User and Business Opportunities to 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- Marine VHF Radio Market Scope and Overview. The Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size was estimated at USD 113.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 149 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. Marine VHF...
Sustainable Steel Global Market Report 2022: Significant Increase in Steel Demand with Scarcity of Raw Materials and Energy Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sustainable Steel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, End-Use Application, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sustainable steel market is projected to reach $795.8 billion by 2031 from $367.3 billion in 2022, growing...
Render Appoints Telco Executive Omar Ramadan to Scale Global Customer Operations and Delivery
Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, has bolstered its executive leadership with the addition of Omar Ramadan as Vice President - Customer Operations. Ramadan brings more than 20 years of customer service leadership experience and joins at an opportune moment for Render’s global network operator and builder customers as the industry prepares to deliver world-class connectivity to millions more homes and businesses in 2023.
Powered Wheelchairs Market Size, Growth 2023 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Future Scope, Demand and Opportunity Top Companies Are Permobil, Pride Mobility, Ottobock, Invacare,
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Powered Wheelchairs Market Scope and Overview. Powered Wheelchair is a motorized wheelchair, powerchair, Powered Wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair. Foldable Powered Wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.
Global Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics, 2023-2028 - Explosion in Immuno-oncology Therapies Creates an Exploding Diagnostic Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created and its not a small segment either. It promises to grow dramatically.
Survey Of Fluorine Industry In China (2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Survey Of Fluorine Industry In China (2022)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Fluorine industry has been one of the fastest developing and most promising chemical industries in China and China has become one of the largest fluorine production and consumption areas. Fluorite reserves, inorganic fluorides, organic fluorides and fluoride polymers are four important sectors of China's fluorine industry.
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon's current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Groenlo, the Netherlands - January 12, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon (NASDAQ:...
Insights on the Advanced Wound Care Global Market to 2027 - Rising Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Other Chronic Wounds Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Advanced Wound Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global advanced wound care market size reached US$ 9.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.45% during 2021-2027.
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago. Semiconductor FY 2022 revenues increased to $23.2 million, or 38% as compared to FY 2021. WISeKey’s strong backlog of $36 million for IoT products stretches into 2024. Geneva, Switzerland,...
Meet Alex Lee, taking over the marketing and sales industry with his company, Paxton Energy
It is impossible to ignore the growth and ongoing changes that various industries and sectors have been going through. These developments are the result of several technological advancements as well as the unrelenting passion and drive of young professionals and business owners who make it a point to always innovate and work wonders with anything they get their hands on. Many of these bright individuals rock the entrepreneurial world, but only a select few rare gems succeed in carving out a special niche for themselves and their distinctive businesses. Alex Lee, another young business talent who has completely taken over the marketing and sales industry by promoting renewable energy that helps people increase home efficiency and lower payments, saving people a tremendous amount on monthly utility bills, is one name that has been buzzing high recently. He carries out all of this business through his specialized company, Paxton Energy.
RRD Survey: 7 in 10 Marketers View Economic Downturn as Strategic Opportunity to Gain Market Share
Study also reveals optichannel strategies and recent social media turmoil have marketers embracing print channels. A study released today by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) found that amid concerns of an economic recession or downturn, organizations see a strategic opportunity to gain market share through increased marketing spend, according to 73% of marketers surveyed. Despite widespread talk about budget cuts, more than half of respondents (54%) expect their organization’s overall marketing budget to increase this year.
Central Nervous System Research Benefits from Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions, According to ObvioHealth
The US-based virtual research organization’s recent article makes the case that DCT solutions “reduce participant uncertainty and burden, increase participant compliance, and drive data quality”. Leading Virtual Trail Organization (VRO), ObvioHealth marks the role of decentralized clinical solutions in addressing the key challenges in central nervous system...
EDP Biotech Announces New Hire Sam Libby to Lead Rapid Company Growth and Expansion Opportunities
Sam Libby joins EDP Biotech Corporation as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development to expand investments and create new corporate relationship opportunities as the company grows. EDP Biotech proudly welcomes Sam Libby as the Company's Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development. Libby will manage investments, drive...
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
Valaris Provides Fleet Status Report
Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today issued a Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets. The Fleet Status Report can be found on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com.
Ready-to-Eat Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 : Bakkavor, General Mills, McCain Foods
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Ready-to-Eat Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ready-to-Eat market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
PsychedelicNewsBreaks – FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Board Authorized Share Repurchase Program
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions to address ailments affecting millions worldwide, has announced a share repurchase program. The company’s board of directors approved the repurchase under a normal course issuer bid; the bid is comprised of up to 1,925,210 of HUGE subordinate class B voting shares over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices. The program will enable the company to use excess cash reserves in strategic ways designed to return value to shareholders. “FSD Pharma is focused on the advancement of its drug candidates toward the clinic, and we recognize there may be a strategic opportunity to enhance shareholder value without compromising our ambitious growth plans,” said FSD Pharma interim CEO Anthony Durkacz in the press release. “We believe that our stock is significantly undervalued. This will allow us to continue investing in our future, while, at the same time, also investing in the exceptional value that our own shares represent.”
Socially Ausome: The Go-To Digital Marketing Agency for Mompreneurs, helping them to grow and monetize their online presence
Socially Ausome is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in assisting mompreneurs. Socially Ausome aims to provide mompreneurs with the resources and tools needed to implement simple social strategies into their businesses. By utilizing the agency's expert marketing strategies, mompreneurs can monetize their online presence and achieve their business goals faster.
Closers.io Continues ‘High-Ticket’ Performance in Creating Top 1% Setters and Closers for Client Businesses
Gordon and Remote Closing Academy are integrating top-tier sales reps into an industry expected to surpass $325 Billion by 2025. Closers.io, in conjunction with CEO Cole Gordon, are pleased to announce its unique vetting and recruiting process that trains the top 1% sales professionals. The company’s pipeline of sales reps continues to outperform the industry standard.
