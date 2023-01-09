ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fosters, AL

UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff

A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Three Charged, Investigation Underway After Teen Girls Found in Motel with Adult Men

The Walker County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after two teenage girls were found in a motel with men Monday afternoon, leading to three arrests. According to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office responded to a motel after a concerned family member reported they believed an underage girl was in a room with an adult male.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night

Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Police, City of Tuscaloosa Celebrates Unveiling of New Air Patrol Hangar

The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Air Patrol Division has a new hangar facility, which was provided through ELEVATE Tuscaloosa funds from the City of Tuscaloosa. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon and featured Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilwoman Raevan Howard, chairwoman of the public safety committee for the City of Tuscaloosa, and current and former members of TPD's air patrol division.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Community Set to Compete in MLK Day Classic

Brookwood High School is set to host a basketball challenge on Martin Luther King, Jr. day for a second year in a row. The challenge event will feature schools from across the state of Alabama. Last year's event was promoted as Birmingham versus Tuscaloosa. After a great community reception and...
BROOKWOOD, AL
Should Alabama Be Worried About New COVID Variant?

A few weeks ago, I thought I had the flu and was very nervous. I can't recall the last time I had the flu, and all I could think about was possibly infecting my family. After aggressively taking medicine and drinking orange juice, my sickness was up and down but it felt like it would come back stronger after a few days of feeling better.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa, Alabama SCLC Announces MLK Celebration, March, Rally

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is a civil rights organization that was founded in 1957 by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Bayard Rustin, Ralph Abernathy, Fred Shuttlesworth, and others.” This was an effort to have a regional organization that could better coordinate civil rights protest activities across the South,” according to the National Park Service.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
