Kearney hosts first state meeting of digital equity planning committee
KEARNEY – South Central Nebraska Digital Equity Planning Committee held its first state meeting at Kearney’s Harmon Park Wednesday. Hosted by Holdrege-based South Central Economic Development District and Nebraska Information Technology Commission, the gathering was attended by nearly 20 people, including representatives from the state’s eight economic development districts.
Senior College of Central Nebraska free Winterium session offers diverse classes
KEARNEY – Stan Dart wants to give seniors a second chance. “If you slept through some interesting classes in high school, this is an opportunity to learn something new,” he said. The chair of the board of directors for Senior College of Central Nebraska detailed some of the...
Kearney City Council approves Family Advocacy Network $100K fund request
KEARNEY – Kearney City Council Tuesday unanimously approved funding for Family Advocacy Network to assist with the purchase of new furnishings and technology for FAN’s new facility. The request was made by FAN in December, explained City Manager Michael Morgan. “We have been working with FAN, been involved...
New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March
KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
Kearney Regional Airport seeking bids for new aircraft storage facility
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Airport is planning construction of a new aircraft storage facility. A request for bids is out for the new “box hangar” and are due to the city by Jan. 26. An estimated cost for the project is being kept privileged until the bids are received, Airport Manager Jim Lynaugh told Kearney Hub.
FAA system failure has little effect on Kearney Regional Airport services
KEARNEY – Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights Wednesday after its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions, formerly Notice to Airmen) system failed and had to be restored. The system provides safety notices to pilots. Within a few hours, though, flights were resumed after the failure had caused thousands of delays...
Holdrege mobile playroom grand opening Friday at Holdrege Area Public Library
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Pop-Up Playroom will be hosting a grand opening on Friday at their January location in the Holdrege Area Public Library. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celeste Lindmark, a local mother of four, started the mobile playroom in Holdrege. It is...
Bravo: Upcoming events at Kearney Public Library
All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. “Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” — noon, today. James Kimble will present how comic books and superheroes battled Axis forces years before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. Feel free to bring your lunch.
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney-area events
Home & Builder’s Show, presented by Kearney Area Builders Association, 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $5 or free to children 12 and younger. Wildlife encounters are 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the show is included in admission to the Home & Builder’s Show.
2022 UNK graduate Colton Hill dies at age 24 in plane crash
KEARNEY – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney student Colton Hill died Wednesday in a plane crash. The school issued the following information on the 2022 graduate:. Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.
Kearney's Home & Builders Show to feature more than 80 vendors, wildlife presentations
KEARNEY – Each year, The Kearney Area Builder’s Association gathers businesses from the area to provide three important things to individuals wishing to improve their homes — ideas, information and inspiration. This year’s Home and Builders Show opens on Friday and continues through Sunday at the Buffalo...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (24) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney refuse collection schedule changes for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill due to the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. Residential collection:. Trash collection will be delayed one...
Shelton man to serve up to 8 years in prison in connection to 2022 homicide
KEARNEY – A Shelton man has been sentenced to prison for charges related to a January 2022 homicide in Kearney. Zachary Walker, 20, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to a minimum of four years and a maximum of eight years in prison for two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Judge Ryan C. Carson gave Walker 140 days credit for time already served.
Idaho State coach new defensive coordinator for Lopers
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Tim Schaffner is the Lopers’ new defensive coordinator and safeties coach. His “Chaos Tempo/1-800-I-GO-FAST” brand of defense emphasizes fast, physical and swarming play that led the region in scoring, total and rushing defense for seven straight years, while finishing in the top two in every other major category during that time period.
Colby Ellis named Loper offensive coordinator, quarterback coach
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Ryan Held has announced that Colby Ellis is the Lopers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Ellis is the first assistant coach to be announced by Held, who was named the 19th head football coach in UNK history in late December. More staff names will be released in the coming days.
KHS swimmers win five events in triangular
KEARNEY – Kearney High swimmers and divers won five events Tuesday in a triangular meet at the Kearney High pool. “A great night in the pool today competing against Lincoln Southwest, who is one of the best teams in the state, and Lincoln North Star, who is rapidly improving,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said. “We got to see a few improvements tonight and watch the team competing hard.”
Photos: Ansley-Litchfield at Shelton girls and boys basketball
The Shelton boys beat the Ansley-Litchfield boys, 76-56. The Shelton girls also won their game against Ansley-Litchfield, 71-29.
