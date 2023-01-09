Corporate Reputation of Global Pharma Companies, 2021-2022: Get The Patient Perspective from 2,150 Patient Groups - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Global Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics, 2023-2028 - Explosion in Immuno-oncology Therapies Creates an Exploding Diagnostic Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created and its not a small segment either. It promises to grow dramatically.
The Worldwide Process Instrumentation Industry is Expected to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2027: Need for Efficient Energy Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Process Instrumentation Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Type of Instruments, Communication Protocol, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Process Instrumentation Market is estimated to be USD 22.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Sustainable Steel Global Market Report 2022: Significant Increase in Steel Demand with Scarcity of Raw Materials and Energy Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sustainable Steel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, End-Use Application, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sustainable steel market is projected to reach $795.8 billion by 2031 from $367.3 billion in 2022, growing...
Powered Wheelchairs Market Size, Growth 2023 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Future Scope, Demand and Opportunity Top Companies Are Permobil, Pride Mobility, Ottobock, Invacare,
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Powered Wheelchairs Market Scope and Overview. Powered Wheelchair is a motorized wheelchair, powerchair, Powered Wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair. Foldable Powered Wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.
Chiplet Summit Offers Keynote-Level Insight from Major Industry Players
Chiplet Summit, to be held January 24-26 at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel, features 6 keynotes that will bring attendees up-to-date on what leading players are planning. Major company keynoters are Intel and Applied Materials. In addition, startups Corigine and proteanTecs, and the standards-developing Open Compute Project (OCP) will share their latest plans, and Silicon Catalyst will analyze the new $50 billion US Chips program.
Central Nervous System Research Benefits from Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions, According to ObvioHealth
The US-based virtual research organization’s recent article makes the case that DCT solutions “reduce participant uncertainty and burden, increase participant compliance, and drive data quality”. Leading Virtual Trail Organization (VRO), ObvioHealth marks the role of decentralized clinical solutions in addressing the key challenges in central nervous system...
Survey Of Fluorine Industry In China (2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Survey Of Fluorine Industry In China (2022)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Fluorine industry has been one of the fastest developing and most promising chemical industries in China and China has become one of the largest fluorine production and consumption areas. Fluorite reserves, inorganic fluorides, organic fluorides and fluoride polymers are four important sectors of China's fluorine industry.
Marine VHF Radio Market Insights 2023 Latest Investment, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Type, Application, End User and Business Opportunities to 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- Marine VHF Radio Market Scope and Overview. The Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size was estimated at USD 113.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 149 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. Marine VHF...
Meet Alex Lee, taking over the marketing and sales industry with his company, Paxton Energy
It is impossible to ignore the growth and ongoing changes that various industries and sectors have been going through. These developments are the result of several technological advancements as well as the unrelenting passion and drive of young professionals and business owners who make it a point to always innovate and work wonders with anything they get their hands on. Many of these bright individuals rock the entrepreneurial world, but only a select few rare gems succeed in carving out a special niche for themselves and their distinctive businesses. Alex Lee, another young business talent who has completely taken over the marketing and sales industry by promoting renewable energy that helps people increase home efficiency and lower payments, saving people a tremendous amount on monthly utility bills, is one name that has been buzzing high recently. He carries out all of this business through his specialized company, Paxton Energy.
PsychedelicNewsBreaks – FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Board Authorized Share Repurchase Program
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions to address ailments affecting millions worldwide, has announced a share repurchase program. The company’s board of directors approved the repurchase under a normal course issuer bid; the bid is comprised of up to 1,925,210 of HUGE subordinate class B voting shares over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices. The program will enable the company to use excess cash reserves in strategic ways designed to return value to shareholders. “FSD Pharma is focused on the advancement of its drug candidates toward the clinic, and we recognize there may be a strategic opportunity to enhance shareholder value without compromising our ambitious growth plans,” said FSD Pharma interim CEO Anthony Durkacz in the press release. “We believe that our stock is significantly undervalued. This will allow us to continue investing in our future, while, at the same time, also investing in the exceptional value that our own shares represent.”
RRD Survey: 7 in 10 Marketers View Economic Downturn as Strategic Opportunity to Gain Market Share
Study also reveals optichannel strategies and recent social media turmoil have marketers embracing print channels. A study released today by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) found that amid concerns of an economic recession or downturn, organizations see a strategic opportunity to gain market share through increased marketing spend, according to 73% of marketers surveyed. Despite widespread talk about budget cuts, more than half of respondents (54%) expect their organization’s overall marketing budget to increase this year.
Socially Ausome: The Go-To Digital Marketing Agency for Mompreneurs, helping them to grow and monetize their online presence
Socially Ausome is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in assisting mompreneurs. Socially Ausome aims to provide mompreneurs with the resources and tools needed to implement simple social strategies into their businesses. By utilizing the agency's expert marketing strategies, mompreneurs can monetize their online presence and achieve their business goals faster.
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
Corbin Advisors Releases Q4’22 Inside The Buy-side® Earnings Primer®
Survey Finds a Challenging 2023 Anticipated but Investors Less Draconian QoQ Amid Expectations for a Soft Landing - Downbeat Management Tone Approaches Near-Record Level and Capital Allocation Is In Focus. 44% of surveyed investors and analysts describe themselves as Neutral to Bearish or Bearish, an improvement from 56% last quarter;...
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago. Semiconductor FY 2022 revenues increased to $23.2 million, or 38% as compared to FY 2021. WISeKey’s strong backlog of $36 million for IoT products stretches into 2024. Geneva, Switzerland,...
BIRD DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bird Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS) in the United States District Court of Central California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bird securities between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
World Economic Forum Names Courageous Land Winner of 2022 Amazon Bioeconomy Challenge
BOA VISTA, Brazil - January 13, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Courageous Land, a Brazilian agroforestry company, has been selected by the World Economic Forum as a winner of the prestigious 2022 Amazon Bioeconomy Challenge. Courageous Land designs, plants and manages biodiverse productive reforestation projects that transform previously deforested land, such as...
Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on January 11, 2023, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 13,500 shares of its common stock to five new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 9,000 shares of common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 4,500 shares of its common stock.
Atlantic Lithium banks final assays for Ewoyaa extensional drilling
Atlantic Lithium Ltd (AIM:ALL) interim CEO Len Kolff joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final batch of assays from an extensional and infill drilling program at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The last results will feed into a mineral resource update for the lithium camp, due sometime this quarter. From here, Kolff says the focus will move to a definitive feasibility study, which will bring Ewoyaa one step closer to development and production.
Gainium Offers Tools and Resources To Help Investors Build A Solid Crypto Portfolio During Bear Market
Gainium provides tools and resources to assist investors in constructing a solid crypto portfolio during a bear market period. These resources include the use of their crypto bots and the implementation of a dollar-cost averaging strategy. Additionally, Gainium's team of experts is available to offer guidance and support to investors seeking to navigate the unpredictable crypto market.
