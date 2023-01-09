Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
7 sworn to Lumbee Tribal Council
PEMBROKE — Four new members will sit among the Lumbee Tribal Council following Thursday’s inauguration ceremony. Newly-
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
A new North Hills? Johnston County unveils multimillion dollar Waterfront District
Could Johnston County be home to the next ‘North Hills’ type of development?. A multimillion dollar plan called ‘The Waterfront District’ is in the works near Highway 42. It would bring along hundreds of housing units, restaurants, and shops with waterfront views over North East Lake.
Fort Bragg's name change could cost NC taxpayers over $6 million
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fort Bragg will soon be named Fort Liberty. Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties with the Confederacy, Fort Bragg is the most expensive one to re-name – and tax-payers will be footing much of the bill. According...
County: Fund rest of NC 24
With a replaced bridge now in operation over N.C. 24 in Clinton, Sampson County leaders are urging the completion of an overall improvement pr
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
Up and Coming Weekly
30th annual prayer brunch, worship service to honor legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Eric Mansfield, an ear, nose and throat specialist and a former state senator, will be the keynote speaker for the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Brunch. The brunch is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16 at the Crown Expo Center, 1960 Coliseum Drive.
Fayetteville Police department offering new job opportunity during hiring event
The Fayetteville police department is working to bring more men and women into the force.
nsjonline.com
Starting in 2023, no more never-ending states of emergency
RALEIGH — A provision in the state budget changes how emergency orders by the governor will be handled. Per provisions in the 2021-22 budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, statewide state of emergency orders now will be limited to 30 days with extensions to such an order requiring concurrence by the Council of State. If concurrence is received, the state of emergency would expire at the 60-day mark unless the General Assembly decides to act.
County Crime Report: Jan. 13
LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
cbs17
Fayetteville police host applicant orientation to fill vacancies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is facing staffing shortages as officers retire and others move to better paying jobs. “Being that this is a military town, it is a struggle finding people to stay here long term,” said officer Ciarra King, a recruiter for the Fayetteville Police Department.
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
blufftontoday.com
'We live in the world lynching made': How communities face — or hide from — history
Elijah Gaddis grew up in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. His family were new, but he felt welcomed. He ran around outside. On Sundays he attended church at Cold Water Lutheran, where the old-timers became like surrogate grandparents. Years later, Gaddis, then a doctoral student at the University of...
New five-story medical training facility opens in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cape Fear Valley Health System leaders on Friday morning officially opened their new Center for Medical Education and Neuroscience Institute. The new five-story, 120,000-square-foot building is located on the campus of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the corner of Owen Drive and Melrose Road. "In...
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
WRAL
Large flames surface from roof of Selma house fire
At least three local fire departments battled the fire on Friday in Selma. At least three local fire departments battled the fire on Friday in Selma.
Up and Coming Weekly
Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student
A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
Sanford pastor netted $10K in kickbacks as part of Medicare fraud scheme, court docs show
SANFORD, N.C. — A Sanford pastor will soon be sentenced on federal charges involving illegal Medicare reimbursements. Court documents state Pastor Daniel Owens netted more than $10,000 in kickbacks and bribes as part of a Medicare fraud scheme. Owens is a pastor at Life Springs Dream Center in Sanford....
WRAL
New medical training center opens in Fayetteville
The new five-story, 120,000-square-foot building is located on the campus of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the corner of Owen Drive and Melrose Road. Next week, resident physicians will start taking classes at the building with the new technology. The new five-story, 120,000-square-foot building is located on the campus...
