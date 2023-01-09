RALEIGH — A provision in the state budget changes how emergency orders by the governor will be handled. Per provisions in the 2021-22 budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, statewide state of emergency orders now will be limited to 30 days with extensions to such an order requiring concurrence by the Council of State. If concurrence is received, the state of emergency would expire at the 60-day mark unless the General Assembly decides to act.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO