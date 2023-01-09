New Zealand Visa Now Available for TravelersThe New Zealand visa is now available for travelers. This visa allows travelers to stay in New Zealand for up to three months. The New Zealand visa is a multiple-entry visa, which means that travelers can enter and exit New Zealand multiple times during the validity of the visa.The New Zealand visa is available to all nationalities. However, there are some nationals who are not eligible for the visa. These nationals include those from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

