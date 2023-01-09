ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Pritzker’s inauguration, sworn-in for second term

By Chip Brewster
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was sworn in Monday in Springfield alongside other newly elected state leaders.

Pritzker’s inauguration ceremony took place at the Bank of Springfield Center. Watch his official swearing-in along with his full inauguration speech in the video above

What did Pritzker say during his first inauguration? Read his speech here

This story will be updated with details of the event. Check back later.

