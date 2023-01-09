Read full article on original website
Pet Saver: Dolores
Meet Dolores, a 5-year-old cat available for adoption at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center on Pilgrim Way!. This sweet girl came to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus as a stray. No one reclaimed her so she is now looking for a new place to call home.
The Branch River Band
(WFRV) – We got to tap our toes right into the weekend with The Brand River Band, Manitowoc’s hottest rock and country cover act. Find out where you can see them live at https://branchriver.band/ or follow Branch River Band on Facebook.
Appleton social media star scrubs up homeless shelters
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton native and known for his cleaning videos on his TikTok account ‘Clean That Up,’ Brandon Pleshek is scrubbing up homeless shelters for a local nonprofit, Pillars. “They hold a really special place in my heart because they actually helped my wife and...
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
Brown Co. Parks shares renderings of new Pamperin Park playground
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After announcing a rebuild of the Pamperin Park playground back in October 2022, officials are sharing a sneak peek look at new renderings of the play area. In a Facebook post on January 13 by Brown County Parks, officials provided the preview as a...
Cocktail Classes and more at Paradise North Distillery
(WFRV) – No matter the temperature, there is a slice of paradise in Green Bay. Tom Feld from Paradise North Distillery joined us to make a couple drinks. Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road, Suite 5 in Green Bay. You can see the current menu...
Art Nite is happening this Friday in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a free hop that takes you to some great stops around De Pere and experience great artwork. Art Nite De Pere is coming up on Friday, January 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature several De Pere locations including:. NewARTSpace...
Your Health with Bellin: Pediatric and adolescent care
(WFRV) – Today in Your Health With Bellin, the importance of having designated pediatric and adolescent care. Pediatrician Dr. Rita Selke joined us for a discussion. The Bellin Health adolescent team is located on Redbird Circle in De Pere. Call (920) 338-6830 to make an appointment. Learn more at bellin.org/adolescent.
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
‘Monster’ art project bridges elementary, middle schoolers in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Some middle schoolers in Appleton are bringing monsters to life. It’s an art project that connects older kids at Wilson Middle school to younger ones at nearby Dunlap Elementary. “Some Kindergartners from Dunlap drew some monsters,” explained Sophia Miller. She, along with her classmates,...
Downtown Green Bay Café Crawl
(WFRV) – The 4th Annual Café Crawl presented by Cellcom, is taking place Saturday, January 14th, from 8:30 am to noon, in Downtown Green Bay. Event attendees can board a trolley and sample hot drinks and tasty treats from cafés and coffee shops in the Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street Districts. The businesses participating include The Daily Buzz, Grounded Café, The Attic, Cultivate Taste, Voyageurs Bakehouse, and Glas Coffeehouse.
Blanketing Brown County gives warmth to those in need
(WFRV) – It’s something most of us take for granted, but warmth is a privilege. There’s and easy way to extend that to others through Blanketing Brown County, a program from the United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council. Corrissa Frank, Chief Philanthropy Officer for...
Famous specialty cookie shop opens new store in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Straight out of the oven, a popular cookie shop spreading across the country has opened the doors to a new store in Ashwaubenon. Crumbl Cookies, known for its 170+ unique flavors, opened today and is having a grand opening on Friday, January 13, from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
Ariens Nordic Center Opens in Brillion
(Brillion) – Thanks to snowmaking, cross-country ski trails are open at the new Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. You’ll find 5K of lighted cross-country ski trails and a state-of-the-art Biathlon Range, and snowshoe trails. Inside, warm up by the fireplace, shop in the store, rent equipment, or get something to eat and drink.
Green Bay police searching for suspect in stabbing incident on city’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 21-year-old who is a suspect in a reported stabbing incident that happened on January 10. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Angel Guerrero of Green Bay was allegedly...
School bus returning from ski trip tips over in icy conditions, minor injuries
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFV) – A school bus carrying 22 Neenah High School Ski Club students, slid off of the road and onto its side in Waushara County on Wednesday night. According to officials with the Neenah Joint School District, two buses were returning from a ski trip to Nordic Mountain when foggy and icy conditions caused one bus to crash around 8:45 p.m. on January 11.
Basement fire in Manitowoc County causes estimated $25K in damages, under investigation
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Two Rivers responded to a house fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damages early Friday morning. In a release provided by the Two Rivers Fire Department, authorities say that crews received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on January 13 for a house fire in the 1100 block of 34th Street.
