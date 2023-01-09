Escambia Co. deputies investigating Monday morning shooting at Rowland Court
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries.
ECSO said deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road a little after 10 a.m., for shots fired. They said upon arrival, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
ECSO told WKRG News 5 the incident started due to an isolated argument.
The sheriff’s office is currently searching for the suspect.
