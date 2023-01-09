ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Co. deputies investigating Monday morning shooting at Rowland Court

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sgkto_0k8W9cDE00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries.

ECSO said deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road a little after 10 a.m., for shots fired. They said upon arrival, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

ECSO searching for missing, endangered woman last seen in October

ECSO told WKRG News 5 the incident started due to an isolated argument.

The sheriff’s office is currently searching for the suspect.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in April 2022 Center St. shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made two arrests in connection to a April 2022 homicide, according to a release from the MPD. Mobile Police allege that Jermi Adams, 28, and Miranda Gamble, 21, were involved in the murder of 34-year-old Dejean Washington. Adams is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘domestic-related shooting,’ 1 sent to hospital

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have detained one person, while another was transported to the hospital for a “domestic-related shooting incident” on Lakeview Street in Florosa Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. The post said the person being transported to the hospital suffered a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
97X

Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine

A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested on ‘several outstanding warrants,’ possibly involved in shots fired call: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man after he was possibly involved in a shots fired call. Officials said Trey Hendon, 30, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Officers said they were on Wellington Street conducting an investigation when a vehicle of interest turned onto Bullen […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy