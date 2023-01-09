Read full article on original website
Fayetteville City Council approves recommendations to limit how much waste the city collects
Fayetteville residents will have new limitations on how much waste is collected from their homes.
Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42 and will feature retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes.
Fayetteville Police department offering new job opportunity during hiring event
The Fayetteville police department is working to bring more men and women into the force.
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers
Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
Fort Bragg's name change could cost NC taxpayers over $6 million
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fort Bragg will soon be named Fort Liberty. Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties with the Confederacy, Fort Bragg is the most expensive one to re-name – and tax-payers will be footing much of the bill. According...
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
Illegal gambling machines seized
LAUREL HILL — A search of an internet café led to the finding of illegal gambling machines and an arrest. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had gotten multiple complaints about Joe’s Creek Internet Café and on Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m., a search led to the location of 12 illegal machines at the business.
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
County Crime Report: Jan. 13
LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
County: Fund rest of NC 24
With a replaced bridge now in operation over N.C. 24 in Clinton, Sampson County leaders are urging the completion of an overall improvement pr
Raleigh police chief addresses increase in crime, access to firearms
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke publicly Wednesday afternoon about violent crime stats in the fourth quarter of 2022. Speaking at the Raleigh Police Department Southwest District, Patterson said the number of teenager suspects involved in violent crimes is of particular concern. In the last three months, Patterson said about 30 aggravated assaults have been connected to juveniles who gained access to firearms.
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Rockingham Police accuse 5 of camping at Browder Park; drugs reportedly found
ROCKINGHAM — Five people are facing charges after allegedly setting up camp at a local park. According to police reports, officers with the Rockingham Police Department responded to Browder Park around 11:20 a.m. Jan. 7 after receiving a call of a suspicious person. Officers reportedly found five people —...
WRAL
NC taxpayers will cover costs as Fort Bragg's name changes to Fort Liberty
Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties with the Confederacy, Fort Bragg is the most expensive one to re-name - and tax-payers will be footing much of the bill. Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties...
1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
Up and Coming Weekly
30th annual prayer brunch, worship service to honor legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Eric Mansfield, an ear, nose and throat specialist and a former state senator, will be the keynote speaker for the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Brunch. The brunch is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16 at the Crown Expo Center, 1960 Coliseum Drive.
