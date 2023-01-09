Read full article on original website
Boothbay Harbor selectmen hold 4 executive sessions
On Jan. 9, Boothbay Harbor selectmen held four executive sessions with one discussing pending litigation. Following the last session, Town Manager Julia Latter reported selectmen discussed pending litigation filed by residents Joe and Jill Doyle pertaining to a site design review approved by the planning board for the Eastside Waterfront Park project.
Jan. 13 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Boothbay Harbor Urgent Care: Your best bet for life’s little emergencies
LincolnHealth’s Emergency Department is experiencing a significant increase in volume, like most hospitals in Maine. As a result, extremely long wait times can be expected, especially for those who arrive with non-life threatening concerns. The Urgent Care Center in Boothbay Harbor offers a better option for those with non-life...
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, of East Boothbay died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. Arrangement are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home...
Student vocal lessons resume with Beth Preston
Beth Preston will soon be restarting in-person student vocal lessons in Heartwood Theater’s studio, at 18 Biscay Road in Damariscotta, as one element in Heartwood’s annual cycle of education and performance opportunities for Midcoast youths. For well more than 20 years, veteran teachers/directors Preston and Heartwood AD Griff...
Snow-capped
Andy Cozzi of Boothbay provided the newspaper with a few of his photographs taken near Knickerbocker Pond during and following the snowstorm on Jan. 6. “All of these images provide an insight into the beauty of the camp property, the pond and all that they have to offer.” said Cozzi.
Gordon J. Goldsmith
Gordon J. Goldsmith, 71, of Boothbay Harbor passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 9, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Gordon was born on Aug. 28, 1951 and adopted as a toddler by Lybrand and Ethel (Jones) Goldsmith who gave him a wonderful life.
Labor Commissioner at Skidompha Library Jan. 19
Skidompha Library Chats with Champions program is pleased to announce that Laura Fortman, Commissioner of Maine Department of Labor, will present an illustrated talk on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. in Porter Hall about looking toward the future of Maine’s labor force. Fortman will speak about current trends in Maine’s labor market, innovative hiring practices, and what the Department of Labor is seeing and doing within the world of work.
BHML is Hiring: Circulation Coordinator (Part-Time)
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library is looking for a book-lover with excellent communication skills to coordinate our bustling front desk and lending services. . Click the link below to read the job description. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to: jobs@bbhlibrary.org. Our Vision:. A world where knowledge is...
Davison on dean’s list
Marissa Davison of Boothbay Harbor, a 2022 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at York County Community College.
SweetWoods Farm makes maple everything
The smell of freshly milled wood filled the air on a cold January morning in Newcastle. SweetWoods Farm owner Justin Wood was excited to show the new addition he built onto his roadside maple stand – his sugar shack, an antique structure he had trucked to where it is. The sugar shack has become a sugar house.
BRAS: ‘Please help us if you can’
On behalf of the Boothbay Region Ambulance Service Board of Directors and Capital Campaign Committee, we would like to give you some updates and ask for your consideration of a contribution to our Capital Campaign. We are eager to meet our generous matching donation of up to $175,000 by Paul and Giselaine Coulombe. We are also very excited to announce a $50,000 pledge from the Mildred H. McEvoy Foundation.
Search still on for missing Boothbay man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, 60, last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2 working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Maine Warden’s Service helped by flying its plane over the Boothbay area searching...
Tune in to towns
Want a closer look at selectboard, planning board and town committee meetings?. Night time may be the right time for most of these panels to meet, to maximize members’ attendance, and the public’s. But no matter what time of day a meeting is, it would still be when some residents could not attend due to work, classes or family or other obligations or pursuits. So what to do?
Thank you Mother Nature
It wouldn’t bother me if we keep getting these light snowfalls here on the coast. They make driving, walking and shoveling a bit easier. Plus, the fallout from the one on Friday produced beautiful scenic views over the weekend. But we still must be careful when traveling by car or foot. Any kind of snow is slippery.
Wiscasset’s airport remains open amid FAA system issue
Planes can still take off from and land at Wiscasset Municipal Airport this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 11 as the Federal Aviation Administration addresses a communications system issue, Airport Manager Richard Tetrev and pilot and Airport Advisory Committee Chair Steve Williams confirmed in phone interviews. Tuesday night, Tetrev put out the...
BRHS boys travel to Buckfield Jan. 18
The Boothbay Region High School boys basketball teams will make up their games at Buckfield, postponed on Jan. 5, on Wednesday, Jan. 18. J.V. is at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6:30.
Seahawks take down Wolverines
The Boothbay Region Seahawks improved to 5-4 on the season with a home win over the winless Wiscasset Wolverines, 69-20, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Gryffin Kristan led all scorers with 23 points. He and Finn Harkins (nine points) each contributed three three-pointers for the Seahawks. Connor Wenners pitched in with 14 points while Dylan Plummer added nine and Drew Meader eight.
